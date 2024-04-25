Highlights Conor McGregor's future with the UFC is uncertain as he nears the end of his contract with one fight left after UFC 303 in June.

Mike Perry believes a bare-knuckle fight against the Irishman could be a possibility.

McGregor has not discussed a new contract with the UFC, leaving the door open for potential bare-knuckle or other fights in the future.

One of the hot topics around Conor McGregor's impending return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in June is will the Irishman re-sign with the UFC? After he steps back into the cage this summer against Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' will only have one fight left on his current contract, surely something Dana White is rather concerned about?

With that being said, BKFC star and former UFC fighter Mike Perry has revealed that he thinks a future bare-knuckle bout against McGregor "could be a possibility."

Bare-Knuckle Fight for Conor McGregor

Perry and McGregor went face-to-face at BKFC 41 last year

Despite his recent inactivity and given the fact he has hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank, Conor McGregor's love for the fight game is clearly still there and 'The Notorious' believes he still has a lot of unfinished business in MMA. Could he have enough love for fighting to take a bare-knuckle fight, though?

BKFC star and former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting that he believes a bare-knuckle fight against Conor McGregor could actually happen. When asked if a potential future fight against McGregor could be on the cards, Perry said: "I think it could be a possibility."

Perry went on to praise McGregor and conceded that the Irishman would most likely win the war of words, but Perry backs himself in the fight.

"Maybe he would rip me apart with the words. I’d be there for it. Let’s go! I’d learn a thing or two for sure, and I’d try to teach him a thing or two in the ring when it came to fighting. I wouldn’t want any excuses, and I’m sure he’s so good at talking, he wouldn’t have any excuses if we did fight, and it goes the way I think it would go."

Mike Perry & Conor McGregor's Face-Off

Perry has not just randomly brought McGregor up out of nowhere. Last year at BKFC 41, the Irishman was in attendance and was invited into the ring for a face-off by Perry following his win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, and McGregor obliged.

The two faced off and seemed to plant a seed for a potential future fight in BKFC. However, everyone knew that at that time the fight could not happen as McGregor was obviously under contract with the UFC. But now, McGregor only has two fights left on his UFC contract, one after he fights Chandler this summer, and he has been very open that he hasn't even discussed a new contract with the company, so that could potentially leave the door open for him to make the switch over to BKFC if he wishes to.

As for Perry, he is constantly calling out big names to go and fight him in BKFC. Recently, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till revealed that the biggest fight he wants is against Perry.

Conor McGregor's UFC Contract

McGregor insists there have been zero talks about a new contract

In an interview with Ariel Helwani last month, Conor McGregor opened up about the status of his UFC contract, and he gave very open and honest answers.

"There's been no talks, not an iota of a talk. Usually Lorenzo (Fertitta) would have had something tasty on my plate a while ago. Lorenzo would have re-signed me two fights ago. There are no talks."

Despite his contract coming up very soon, McGregor insists he wants to carry on his journey in the UFC and expressed his love for the company.