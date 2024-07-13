Highlights Mike Perry has shared footage of his recent sparring session ahead of the fight with Jake Paul, and it got pretty heated and out of control.

After traditional sparring was taking place, the duo in the clip took things to the ground, continuing to punch each other rather than breaking.

Eventually, members of the team had to storm the ring to pull the pair apart, before Perry sent a threat to the Problem Child.

Mike Perry has posted a video of a recent spar of his that got well out of hand, which also included a threat towards Jake Paul ahead of their boxing fight on the 20th of July.

In the video, Perry floors his opponent after a clinch between the pair, but continues to grapple him and throw punches, despite the two of them being grounded, something you'd expect to see in Perry's natural sport, MMA, not in boxing. At one point, it even seems as though he throws an elbow, negating the need for his bright red boxing gloves.

When Perry finally starts landing blows as he maintains his position on top of his sparring partner, the person filming and other onlookers step in to separate the pair. As he is finally torn away from the other fighter, Perry turns to the camera to say: “F*** this s*** bro.” He continued to say: “You ain’t ready for these hands, Jake Paul. Time to get dirty.”

You would imagine that Perry’s idea of getting ‘dirty’ relates to him utilising an MMA background to get an edge on Paul in the boxing ring. This also backs up quotes from the MMA fighter in the past couple of weeks, where he has maintained that this will be Paul’s most violent fight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Paul’s lack of fighting experience beyond novelty opponents was limited at the start of his career, so taking to the ring against someone with bare knuckle experience in Perry could push the former out of his depth. However, it could also be the case that Perry is less equipped to last rounds with the Problem Child if he is not able to take him out early. Bare knuckle fights are rarely long-winded affairs due to the power behind their hits and lack of padding, so Paul could be more used to lasting rounds and staying sharp under orthodox boxing conditions.

Related Jake Paul 'P****d' With Mike Tyson's Actions After Fight Postponement Jake Paul has been left frustrated by the actions of future opponent and former world champion Mike Tyson.

The fight between Perry and Paul will take place on the 20th of July at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will not be available on television, but will be streamed through DAZN. It will be an eight-round match, with both fighters using 10-ounce gloves.

Perry replaced boxing legend Mike Tyson as Paul’s opponent following a medical emergency on a plane that caused the veteran to reschedule the bout. Despite the rescheduling of the box-office fight, Paul took on the challenge of facing Perry in the meantime to secure more experience in the ring.

Michael Bisping's Concerns for Jake Paul

Michael Bisping, a former UFC star, voiced his concerns about the bout with Perry to talkSPORT, saying: "Mike Perry is a fighter. Mike Perry wasn’t necessarily the best Jui Jitsu artist or had the best wrestling, but there’s not a fight Mike Perry won’t take. He is the epitome of a real fighter. He’s an absolute star in the bare knuckle organisation.

“Jake Paul, I think he’s made a tremendous mistake here because [Perry] is a real fighter, he’s going to get in shape, he’s not afraid to mix it up, and he’s going to go right at Jake Paul.”

Mike Perry's professional MMA record (as of 13/07/24) 22 fights 14 wins 8 losses By knockout 11 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 3 6

Despite the concerns over Paul’s opponent, the bout in Florida is set to be an exciting affair that could reveal more about the projected outcome for Paul’s match-up with an ageing Tyson later this year.