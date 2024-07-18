Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Perry meet in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday night.

Perry - who has just one previous boxing match on his record - enters as an underdog.

The former UFC fighter's lack of experience showed at Wednesday's public workouts.

Jake Paul will return to the ring to face former UFC fighter and breakout star of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Mike Perry, on Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. 'The Problem Child' had been due to take on heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson until the 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up that meant that fight had to be moved back to November.

Not wanting to waste an opportunity to continue his boxing journey, Paul is risking his big-money bout with Tyson as he squares off with Perry. The social media superstar's boxing record currently stands at 9-1-0, which includes victories against other former UFC fighters including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren.

The prospects of him recording another win this weekend appear high, at least if footage of both men's pre-fight pad work is anything to go by.

Perry appeared sluggish when compared to his upcoming opponent

Perry appeared sluggish as he laboured to hit the pads, with accuracy also being something of an issue. By contrast, Paul's technique and form looked solid as he moved around the ring with his trainer.

While still very much a novice in boxing terms, Paul is vastly more experienced when it comes to the sweet science - and it showed during Wednesday's public workout. Perry, though, does have a wealth of other combat sports experience to call upon, which he will hope can grant him an edge in this weekend's eight-round cruiserweight contest.

After achieving a 14-9 record in the UFC, he transitioned into bare-knuckle boxing in 2021, where he is currently on an impressive five-fight winning streak. During his time with BKFC, he has overcome some established names in the world of fighting, including Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold and Michael 'Venom' Page.

In terms of traditional, boxing experience, though, Perry only has one bout to his name. It occurred back in 2015 - and did not end well. The 32-year-old was knocked out by the unheralded Kenneth McNeil and has never laced up a pair of gloves since.

Perry was also noticeably the much smaller man during the open workouts, with the former UFC welterweight agreeing to a bout at cruiserweight, a division that Paul has fought in exclusively in his career so far.

Speed, size and technique all appear to favour Paul as he fights for the 11th time as a professional. Perry has his work cut out if he is to derail the Paul vs Tyson showdown on the 15th of November.