Highlights Mike Perry will face Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday night.

'Platinium' called his pay for the fight "nothing special".

Paul has promised to pay his opponent a six-figure sum if he makes it into the latter stages of the fight.

Mike Perry will compete in the most high-profile bout of his combat sports career this Saturday as the former UFC fighter takes on Jake Paul in a boxing match. However, despite the magnitude of the occasion, 'Platinium' isn't necessarily looking forward to a life-changing payday.

Since leaving the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion in 2021, Perry has gone undefeated in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). It's a run which has seen him get the chance to step in the ring with Paul - on a night when 'The Problem Child' had originally been set to face Mike Tyson.

Interestingly, though, Perry has claimed the pay for his fight with Paul is around the same amount as he earns for a BKFC bout. Speaking with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, Perry said: "It's not bad. It's right on cue with BKFC. Nothing crazy." For reference, per talkSPORT, the Florida native received $600,000 (£463,000) for his last fight - an April win over Thiago Alves.

The 32-year-old did admit that his purse could rise depending on the sales of the PPV on DAZN.

"It depends, there are a lot of streamers out there," Perry said. "I'm hoping the pay-per-view does well and that people buy the show because DAZN be a little pricey out there sometimes. But we are out there working for that money so buy the event and I'll give you the fight you want to see, I'm going to do that regardless."

Mike Perry Turned Down an Offer to Fight on the Paul vs Tyson Undercard

Ironically, Perry could have been on the undercard of Paul's originally planned fight with Tyson. Organisers wanted Perry to square off against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. but Perry rejected the offer to fight the former WBC middleweight champion citing pay that did not match the level of opponent he was facing.

“There were some things on the table with that, and the pay wasn’t incredible, especially considering the opponent,” Platinum told Ariel Hewlani on The MMA Hour. Perry's purse to step into the ring in Saturday's main event is likely a considerable improvement on whatever he was offered to fight Chavez - and Paul recently offered his opponent the chance to make even more cash this weekend by accepting a bet.

The bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida is only scheduled for eight rounds, but Paul has promised to pay Perry $500,000 if he makes it into the seventh round of the contest.

The 27-year-old social media sensation made the statement after Perry predicted that he would win by stoppage in the seventh round, prompting Paul to say, "Hey, if you make it to the seventh round, I’ll give you $500,000."

Winner of nine out of his 10 professional fights, Paul has six knockouts on his record. He will need to add to that tally on Saturday night to avoid some serious embarrassment against Perry.