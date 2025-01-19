Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan made an intriguing selection when asked to name his top five signings from the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The 62-year-old, who played for the club from 1989 to 1994 before serving as Ferguson’s trusted deputy from 2008 to 2013, is well-versed in the inner workings of United’s golden years.

While Ferguson made a whopping 105 signings during his tenure in Old Trafford's hot seat, Phelan was by his side for three Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, two League Cups, and two runs to the final of the Champions League, with the Red Devils having completed a domestic and European double in the 2007/08 season.

Phelan’s list of Fergie’s best signings included some expected names, but one surprise choice during his recent appearance on BBC Sport caught many off guard.

Mike Phelan Names Alex Ferguson's Best Signings

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo are obvious inclusions

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona was Sir Alex Ferguson's launchpad to igniting a lasting reign of terror with the Red Devils as the two would go on to win five Premier League titles together, alongside two FA Cup triumphs. In essence, Cantona completely turned the club on its head with his arrival in Manchester in 1992.

"He brought something completely left field to whatever was going on at the time. He was French, he was good-looking, and he knew how to play football," Phelan said about the maverick. "He gelled the team into that winning mentality that Sir Alex stood for."

Ji-Sung Park

"He was one that nobody really knew about," the 62-year-old said about Ji-Sung Park, who joined the Red Devils from PSV for just £4m back in 2005. "Nobody really understood that signing at the time, but what a bundle of energy. You could put the battery into Ji, and he could run all day until he ran out of battery.

The South Korean engine was previously named one of Ferguson's most underrated players by the man himself, admitting he should have played the midfielder in the 2011 Champions League final to put a muzzle on Lionel Messi.

Robin van Persie

Joining from Arsenal in 2012 to instantly alienate himself from his former club, Phelan admitted the Dutchman was a controversial figure. But after winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season to help the Red Devils to their last league title at the time of writing, there was no doubt about Robin van Persie's quality.

He said: "Well, obviously, Van Persie was an interesting one, because he took us to the title in Sir Alex's final season. [He] made the difference." See the full interview below:

Wayne Rooney

Having served the club for 13 years, becoming United's all-time top goalscorer in the process, Wayne Rooney needs no introduction. "For his youthfulness, his abundance of anarchy that he brought to the club at times, but he was a great signing. Young, enthusiastic, winner."

In total, the Everton academy product went on to make 559 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 253 goals, assisting a further 138, and propelling the club to five Premier Leagues and a solo Champions League triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo

As the only one who still plays professionally out of Phelan's selections, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the last player to win a Ballon d'Or whilst playing for a Premier League club. The soon-to-be 40-year-old won that accolade back in 2008 after having signed from Sporting Lisbon for just £12m five years prior.

"Ronaldo speaks for himself," the former assistant manager said. "He was going to be, or was - in his own mind at that time - the best player in the world. He went on to achieve that through Manchester United, Real Madrid, and he's still playing to this day, so he was the perfect choice at a young age to have a fantastic career."