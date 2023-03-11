Former Miami Dolphins centre Mike Pouncey has left fans and analysts amazed with his body transformation as he announced his retirement from the NFL.

When you think of brother combinations in the National Football League, there certainly are a number of high-profile names to choose from. You can look at the Manning’s Eli & Peyton, the Watt’s T.J., J.J. & Derek, the Kelce’s Travis & Jason and the Harbaugh’s of Jim & John to name but a few.

But whilst they might not all be as famous as the ones listed above, there are some in which both members of the family can claim they have had decent and respectable careers in the league, with one excellent example being the Pouncey’s of Maurkice and Mike.

Maurkice retired from the game at the end of the 2020 season after spending his whole career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whilst Mike was with the Miami Dolphins from 2011 to 2017 before moving to the Los Angeles Chargers between 2018 and 2020 and whilst he announced his retirement in 2021 at the same time of his brother, he signed a one-day contract with the Dolphins to officially retire as a member of the organisation that drafted him.

But whilst he might have made a comeback, the one thing that it appears hasn’t come a comeback is his waistline as he cut a pretty trim figure during his retirement ceremony.

Mike Pouncey making it all look easy

Reports suggest that the average offensive lineman needs to consume 6,200 to 6,500 calories per day during their peak to get them through a game, and obviously when players move away from the game, they need to eat a lot less and their efforts in the gym are noticeable a little bit more as they have less to burn off.

And Pouncey showed exactly what two years away from the game looks like as he put pen to paper:

Before:

After:

This led to a flood of positive comments not just from fans, but from a number of prominent analysts and reporters as they were left stunned with the transformation that he has been through:

He won’t be the first or indeed the last lineman that makes a transformation quite like this, but at least he can serve as something of an inspiration to those who are looking to lose weight that it can be done if you put in the right amount of work to make it happen.