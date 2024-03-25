Highlights With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers have secured QB talent for now and the future.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers early in March, and the team traded a conditional sixth-round pick for former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields a week later.

While Fields brings excitement as a young signal caller who has yet to reach his potential, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it known at the NFL's Annual League Meetings that Wilson is in "pole position" to be the Steelers starter come Week 1 of the 2024 campaign, according to ESPN:

We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time.

The Steelers had a complete turnover in their quarterback room this spring after years of mediocrity under center. As well as the additions of Wilson and Fields, Mitchell Trubisky was waived, Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans, and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steelers Have Their QB of the Present and the Future

Wilson is only signed for one year and Fields could take over in 2025

The Denver Broncos had high hopes for Russell Wilson after trading for him in 2022, but Sean Payton decided that he wanted to move forward without him after two disappointing seasons. With the Broncos picking up most of the tab on Wilson's contract—they accepted the largest dead cap hit in NFL history to move on from the QB—he signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh for the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.

With the contract only running for one season, the Steelers went out and snagged Fields to wait in the wings. Fields began his career in Chicago and has shown flashes of his potential to become an elite-level quarterback.

At this point in his career, it might be good for him to sit and learn after a whirlwind in the Windy City that saw him dealing with two different head coaches and two different offensive coordinators over his first three years in the league.

Though Tomlin gave Wilson the inside track to become the 2024 starter and also discussed how a clear hierarchy would help all parties involved, he's not ruling out a QB competition at training camp in Latrobe this summer.

It provides clarity for all parties involved as they do some of the informal things that collectors do this time of year, whether it's coming together to work out and destinations and things of that nature. Rest assured when it's time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we'll allow those guys to sort themselves out.

Steelers Old QBs vs. New QBs in 2023 2023 Statistics Russell Wilson Justin Fields Steelers QBs Completions 297 227 323 Passing Yards 3,070 2,562 3,421 Completion % 66.4 61.4 63.8 Yards/Attempt 6.9 6.9 6.8 Touchdowns 26 16 13 TD % 5.8 4.3 2.6 Interceptions 8 9 9 Rating 98.0 86.3 84.6

Wilson will be 35 during the upcoming campaign and while he's said he's open to signing a longer-term deal if things work out, he may not be in Pittsburgh's plans after this year. He could, of course, change that if he goes out and has a Pro Bowl season. But either way, Tomlin and the Pittsburgh brass are excited about not only Wilson's abilities on the field, but his potential impact on Fields as a mentor.

Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, et cetera. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from.

Whether it's Wilson or Fields starting in Week 1, the Steelers will likely have arguably the best QB play they've seen as a franchise since 2018, which was Big Ben Roethlisberger's last season prior to major elbow surgery in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers have been one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL over the past five years. From 2019-2023, they produced the 10th-fewest passing yards, the fourth-lowest TD rate, the seventh-lowest passer rating, and the fifth-lowest yards per attempt.

While the team snuck into the playoffs in 2023, their quarterback play, apart from a three-week Mason Rudolph holiday, was largely terrible. A completely new QB room for the 2024 campaign is just one of the ways Tomlin and the Steelers' brass will look to improve the team going forward with Super Bowl aspirations in mind.

We're just trying to field the best squad we can field in an effort to achieve our ultimate goal, which is to win the Super Bowl. And so, there are no guardrails to that now. We're looking at all components of our team in all three phases in the effort to do so. The quarterback position obviously being a significant component of it, but I just think largely we move with the mindset that we were trying to improve ourselves in all areas.

