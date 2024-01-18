Highlights Coach Tomlin confirmed that the Steelers will bring in competition for QB Kenny Pickett in 2024.

The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada and will look for an external candidate for the role.

Mason Rudolph had a successful stint as the Steelers' QB and could be a potential solution, but he is a free agent.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a promising rookie year for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 but struggled with injuries and poor play throughout 2023.

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that while Pickett is QB1, the team will bring in real competition for him in 2024.

Pickett wasn't the only problem for the Steelers' offense this year. The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada midway through the season. While quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan did a fine job calling plays after Canada's ouster, Tomlin noted that the team would look for an offensive coordinator from outside the organization as well.

Steelers offense was at its best with 3rd-stringer Mason Rudolph

Pickett's lack of TD passes has been historically bad

While Kenny Pickett completed 62% of his passes this season, he only averaged 6.4 yards per attempt. The second-year signal caller limited his interceptions to four, but he only threw six touchdown passes in his 12 starts. His 13 career TD passes are the fewest by any QB in their first 24 starts since the NFL merger in 1970, which is far from an encouraging sign.

After Pickett was injured, Mitchell Trubisky took over at quarterback and struggled mightily, to the surprise of no one. Once Mason Rudolph got a chance to start, the offense took off. The fourth-year quarterback led the team to its first back-to-back 30-point performances since Big Ben retired and led the league in completion percentage and yards per attempt over the season's final three weeks.

Pickett vs. Rudolph 2023 QB Comp % Yards/Att Yards/Game TDs INTs Rating Kenny Pickett 62.0 6.4 172.5 6 4 81.4 Mason Rudolph 74.3 9.7 179.8 3 0 118.0

The most obvious solution for the team may be resigning Rudolph, but Tomlin noted that he is a free agent. Rudolph will likely have other offers in a QB-needy market, but he may prefer to stay in Pittsburgh, as it's the only franchise he's ever played with.

There will be other options for the Steelers to choose from as well. Some names to look out for among 2024 free agent quarterbacks include Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Gardner Minshew, Jameis Winston, and Drew Lock. If the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos divorce is finalized, he could be another veteran option.

