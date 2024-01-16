Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin stormed out of his postgame presser in the midst of a question regarding his immediate future with the team.

The team's seven-year playoff win drought is the longest in franchise history since the NFL merger.

Despite the struggles, Tomlin is unlikely to be replaced, as Pittsburgh has not fired a head coach since 1969.

Mike Tomlin is sick of it.

At least, that's what it seemed like when he b-lined it away from the podium mid-way through a question about his current contract and future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question came following a rough 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Tomlin, who is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL with one team, having been at the helm for 17 years, was clearly frustrated, but it was likely more about the result of the game rather than the question by itself.

Tomlin won a Super Bowl in 2008 and lost a Super Bowl in 2010, but in recent years he's been colder than the weather in Buffalo come playoff time. The team has not won a postseason game since 2016, a seven-year drought that is the longest in franchise history since the NFL merger. Pittsburgh's five straight playoff losses during that span also equal the second-longest active playoff losing streak in the league.

Despite the Steelers' recent postseason struggles and Tomlin seemingly sprinting from a question about his immediate future with the team (Tomlin's current contract expires after the 2024 season), the long-time coach is unlikely to be going anywhere in the near future. That's just how the Steelers do business.

Tomlin has always kept the Steelers competitive

Pittsburgh has only played one meaningless game during the coach's tenure

Those dubious stats and the rumors swirling that he's going to decide on his future with the team after the season notwithstanding, Steeler nation shouldn't expect any changes at the top—nor should they want any.

When Tomlin had an elite roster, he made regular trips to the AFC Championship Game, and with the spare parts he's been dealing with in recent years, he's still managed to keep the Steelers competitive year in and year out while maintaining his record streak of 17 seasons to start a coaching career without a losing campaign.

That is an oft-touted stat, but it's worth mentioning, because it means that Pittsburgh has played in just one meaningless game in 17 years with Tomlin on the sideline. Nearly every single week of every single year, there's something for Steelers fans to cheer about while droves of other franchises spend the final month of seasons with nothing to play for.

And even with the recent struggles, the Steelers have still been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL during his 17-year tenure—both in the regular season and the playoffs. Tomlin's eight playoff wins during his career leave the Steelers tied with perennial contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, and their total doubles the Dallas Cowboys' four postseason victories over that span.

Steelers Ranks Under Tomlin (Since 2007) Category Steelers NFL Rank Regular Season Wins 173 3rd Point Differential +951 5th Yards/Game 347.4 12th Yards Allowed/Game 312.5 1st Points/Game 22.8 13th Points Allowed/Game 19.4 3rd Sacks 767 1st Playoff Wins 8 T-8th

So, while there has been much hand-wringing about Tomlin's playoff struggles recently, there aren't many other franchises with a better strategy for consistent contention. And this is all before mentioning the nightmarish scenarios he's been dealing with in recent years.

Tomlin has been making lemonade without lemons

Lack of QB talent post-Big Ben and stars turning into divas

What separates Tomlin from a lot of other coaches is his ability to juggle several big personalities at once. He did it with massive success from 2014-2018, when WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell were arguably the best players at their respective positions.

Once Tomlin let Brown go, it was clear that he'd done the Lord's work in keeping him in check all of those years. And Bell's ineffectiveness after holding out and leaving the team for more money looks quite shrewd in hindsight. He managed those egos for as long as he could, and he knew when the time was right to cut bait. Not to mention that they got a third-round pick for Brown, which turned into Diontae Johnson, who remains one of the team's best players.

There are also the QB struggles Tomlin has dealt with for most of this playoff drought. While the team certainly underperformed with Bell, Brown, and Ben Roethlisberger (also known as the 'Killer Bees' for a brief, shining moment) in 2017 and 2018, he has made the most of what he's had from 2019-2023.

Early in the 2019 season, Big Ben suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm that required surgery. Despite starting unseasoned low pedigree QBs in Mason Rudolph and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges for most of the season, Tomlin still manufactured an 8-8 record. The next year, it was clear that the surgery had done a number on the big-armed Roethlisberger, yet Tomlin still churned out 12 wins and a division title.

In 2021, Big Ben was clearly a shell of himself, unable to do much more than check it down, as evidenced by his 3.4 air yards per attempt, which ranked him second last in the league, ahead of only Sam Darnold. The Steelers still won three of their final four to push into the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record. In 2022, Pittsburgh squeezed 10 wins out of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

In 2023, Tomlin once again steered the Steelers to the postseason, winning 10 games, including their final three, despite having to choose between Pickett (unable or unwilling to take the necessary risks), Trubisky (awful), and Rudolph (surprisingly effective yet nobody's first choice). Tomlin hasn't had any lemons in the cupboard since 2018, and he's still been serving up sweet, sweet lemonade on a yearly basis.

Steelers head coaching track record speaks volumes

Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches since 1969

The final, and most important piece of the puzzle here is owner Art Rooney II, grandson of Steelers founder Art Rooney aka 'the Chief'. Rooney has never spoken of Tomlin in any way but glowing over their 17-year marriage, and there are no signs of a fraying relationship, even after longtime general manager Kevin Colbert retired and Omar Khan was elevated to the job.

Mike Florio reported in late December that the Steelers and Rooney were already trying to work on an extension for Tomlin, and that despite the outside noise, it was "business as usual" within Pittsburgh's organization.

However, Florio erroneously reported that this was a new situation for Tomlin, claiming he had never entered the final year of a contract without an extension. As AP writer Will Graves noted, however, this is the exact same situation Tomlin was in in 2021, when they negotiated a three-year extension as he was going into the final year of his previous contract.

During last summer's training camp, Rooney was pretty clear on what he believed the future held for his and Tomlin's partnership, per Steelers Nation Radio:

We’ve done the contract at different points and people seem to read more into that than is warranted. The contract will get done when it needs to get done. As Omar said, I expect Mike to be here a lot longer than the existing contract. We’ll get it done when the time comes.

If you've followed the NFL even casually over the last several decades, you'll realize that this is nothing out of the ordinary for the new Rooney in charge, as he has continued the strategy of consistency and patience passed down to him by his father, Dan, and 'the Chief' before him.

Believe it or not, the Steelers have had only three head coaches since 1969, the year Hall of Famer Chuck Noll was hired. Noll led them to four Super Bowl championships in the 1970s, but in his final 12 years he had just two playoff wins, yet Rooney stuck it out until Noll decided to retire. Same thing with Hall of Famer Bill Cowher, who came on in 1992, won a Super Bowl in 2005, and retired in 2006.

Not only have the Steelers hired just three coaches in 54 years, they haven't fired one since the Summer of Love. That is a mark of coaching consistency that no professional sports team can come close to matching. The table below illustrates just how unique they are compared to their peers.

The only teams founded prior to 1995 without double-digit head coaches since 1969 are the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and the Dallas Cowboys. If one looks at the other end of the spectrum, one can find a pretty clear correlation between the teams with the highest coaching turnover and the teams that lack championship or even playoff success.

No. Of Head Coaches Since 1969 By NFL Team AFC Team No. Of Head Coaches NFC Team No. Of Head Coaches Steelers 3 Seahawks 8 Ravens (est. 1996) 3 Cowboys 9 Texans (est. 2002) 6 Vikings 9 Jaguars (est. 1995) 9 Panthers (est. 1995) 9 Bengals 10 Packers 10 Chiefs 13 Bears 12 Dolphins 14 Commanders 15 Patriots 14 Buccaneers 13 Oilers/Titans 15 Giants 14 Browns 16 Eagles 14 Broncos 16 Rams 15 Jets 18 49ers 16 Colts 18 Saints 17 Bills 18 Falcons 17 Raiders 18 Cardinals 18 Chargers 18 Lions 19

Heck, even the midseason firing of embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada came as a surprise, as Pittsburgh hadn't made an in-season coaching change since 1941. The standard is the standard, as Tomlin likes to say, and clearly the standard in Pittsburgh—when it comes to head coaches—is patience and belief.

Unless Tomlin decides he's lost that fire, he won't be storming out of Pittsburgh like he stormed out of that press conference any time soon.

