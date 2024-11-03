Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed the truth about the first time he met TikTok sensation and MMA figure, Hasbulla, and it left the interviewer in absolute stitches.

The two combat sports personalities went viral last year for a clip which shows Tyson handling Hasbulla like a child, but also the latter landing some punches on the former as the two were playing around on the set of Iron Mike's podcast. Despite his short stature, however, Hasbulla is a full-grown adult and actually 22 years old; something Mike Tyson cleary wasn't aware of, treating him like he was a child.

In a recent interview on The Art of Ward Podcast, host and former world champion Andre Ward couldn't help but question Tyson about the infamous clip, asking if it was a real video.

"Yeah," admits Tyson. "I thought it was a baby. That's how I am with children, I'm hugging on this guy, and he's like 26 years old..."

A laughing Ward then responds by saying: "I didn't know if you were playing it up for the camera." To which Tyson responded: "No, no. I did not know."

The situation occurred when Tyson had Hasbulla on his own podcast, 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson', back in March 2023. The influencer joined Tyson and his co-host Sebastian Joseph-Day to discuss his internet popularity and being one of the most recognisable figures worldwide. In the interview, the 58-year-old is play-fighting with Hasbulla and, at one point, lifts him up in a hug and affectionately nuzzles his neck. The clip went viral immediately, racking up millions of views online, with many fans speculating that 'Iron Mike' had no idea that Hasbulla was in fact in his 20s.

The Emergence of Hasbulla

He was breaking the internet on a regular basis a few years ago

It is believed that Hasbulla has dwarfism due to a growth hormone deficiency, although it has never been confirmed, and he told Sportskeeda he is 3"4 (102cm) tall.

The internet personality is from Makhachkala, Russia. His fan base began on Instagram, but really took off when he joined TikTok in 2021, attracting fans with his small stature, high-pitched voice, and unrivaled confidence. Known for its widely shared content around combat sports and his daily life, the UFC tapped into the social media star's following and signed him on a five-year promotion contract in September 2022.

