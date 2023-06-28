Mike Tyson and John Fury certainly got on well during their recent interview together, including when discussing heavyweight Deontay Wilder.

Heavyweight legend Tyson and Fury Sr finally met at Jake Paul's defeat to the Briton's son Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February.

The pair sat down in a long-awaited podcast together where they discussed a range of topics together including Fury who made Tyson cry during an emotional tribute.

One of the topics they discussed was American heavyweight Wilder who is currently in talks to face both Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua this year.

Deontay Wilder's next fight

It remains unclear who Wilder will fight next, but he is reportedly back in negotiations with Ruiz Jr as a potential tune-up to then secure his mega-fight with Joshua in December.

The 'Bronze Bomber' released a video message to urge the Mexican to sign the contract and get a deal over the line but Ruiz Jr has reportedly been left angry with the purse split.

In a most recent update, Ruiz Jr's father told IZQUIERDAZO: “Wilder is a liar. He and his trainer [Malik Scott] want Andy to accept a ridiculous amount of money.

“Wilder wants to offer Andy around 30 per cent. "We want 50-50, because Wilder is no longer a champion. He is coming from a very bad fight where he fought against a sparring partner [Robert Helenius].

"Andy and Wilder are going to fill up a stadium. The only thing we are asking is a 50/50 split, we are not asking anything else."

John Fury and Mike Tyson's thoughts on Deontay Wilder

Wilder gave several bizarre reasons for his first defeat to Fury, having been stopped twice by the WBC champion in their three fights including his ring-walk costume.

And Fury Sr, who has spoken regularly of his personal grudge with Wilder, believes he has issues accepting defeat.

"Wilder’s a great fighter, but he needs to take a leaf out of this man’s book on how to respect other fighters, doesn’t he?," he said while paying homage to Tyson on Boxing Arabia.

WATCH: Mike Tyson and John Fury discuss Deontay Wilder

“That’s the only thing he ain’t got, Deontay Wilder. He doesn’t respect other fighters Mike, does he?

Former undisputed champion Tyson then replied: “Yeah he doesn’t take losses well. But it’s hard.

"Sometimes when people lose they internalise it instead of saying, ‘It’s because of me, I’m not good enough.’

“It’s just a day at the office, everybody has a bad day. Sometimes we have four or five bad days, but we never give up, we still go to work.”