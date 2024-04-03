Highlights A video has surfaced of Mike Tyson doing some light pad work with a fan in the gym ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

However, Iron Mike quickly lost his cool when the over-excited fan accidentally jabbed him in the face.

Tyson then quickly sent a warning to him, urging him to calm down before things escalated.

An over-excited fan was nearly on the receiving end of a bad mood from Iron Mike Tyson in a video that the 57-year-old posted to his Snapchat. The heavyweight boxing legend is currently training for his return to the ring in July, when he'll meet YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in his first bout since 2020.

The video in question shows Iron Mike holding a pair of gloves for a fan dressed in a robe. However, that fan got a little excited when throwing his punches and caught Tyson in the face with one of his swings. Tyson then brought the fan down to earth with words that would send a chill down most people's spines from a man with his reputation.

"If anyone hits me, I'm gonna f*** them up."

Mike Tyson Preparing for Jake Paul Fight

The fan is not the only one getting himself worked up, as Tyson is preparing for his return to the ring this summer when he takes on Jake Paul, who has surprised many up to this point and is 9-1 in his boxing career. That fight will be Paul's biggest test of his step into the world of combat sports against arguably one of the best to ever step foot in a boxing ring.

The footage could almost serve as a warning to Paul. If Tyson can remain that calm when he's not expecting to be hit in the face, imagine the composure he could show when he is expecting to take a punch.

While 57-year-old Tyson retired in 2005, he did return to the ring in 2020, meeting Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match that ended in an eight-round draw. That bout was not officially sanctioned.

Pre-Fight Nerves Building for Mike Tyson

Understandably, an athlete would show nerves. Even the Baddest Man on the Planet has to get nervous sometimes, right? And that is exactly how Tyson has said he felt ahead of his return in 2020, admitting he was full of nerves for that exhibition. Iron Mike has admitted it is no different this time, claiming he is scared to death ahead of another return to the ring, but also claiming it will wear away the closer the date of the fight draws.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is relatively new to boxing, with just 10 fights on his resume. Compared to a veteran like Tyson, you may as well consider him an amateur, even with those nine wins backing him, despite them being over the likes of former UFC star Nate Diaz. The only loss that the 27-year-old has suffered was to Tommy Fury in Riyadh last February.

Despite that, the 57-year-old is not taking his upcoming opponent lightly, issuing himself a warning about who his next opponent would be in the ring. Tyson is not allowing himself to be fooled by the personality that Paul has displayed in content on his YouTube channel, telling Fox News that that is not the person he will be stepping into the ring with.