WWE legend The Undertaker expressed "zero hesitation" after former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson asked him who would be the "finest woman wrestler" he would date on the latest episode of the latter's podcast.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, was with the WWE for three decades before he announced his retirement back in 2020, but since calling time on his career, he's been a lot more open when it comes to public appearances and talking about his profession. 'Taker is known for being very secrative during his active years, rarely breaking character or being seen away from WWE television.

The 57-year-old is a huge fan of boxing legend Tyson, who once crossed over into the world of WWE during the fan-favourite Attitude Era. We all remember him clashing with The Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Undertaker on Mike Tyson's podcast

Appearing on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Mike did not hesitate in picking Calaway's brains on who was the "finest woman wrestler" he crossed paths with in his career.

A composed Undertaker immediately responded to the boxing legend's question with Michelle McCool, who he married in 2010. A very smart answer from The Deadman.

He and the co-host of the podcast shared a fist bump before highlighting the "zero hesitation" in his answer.

Calaway was previously married to Jodi Lynn and Sara Frank before divorcing from the pair in 1999 and 2007 respectively.

Former two-time WWE women's champ and two-time Divas champ McCool admitted to Digital Spy in 2020 that she initially did not want to meet The Undertaker and WWE legend Kane.

Why didn't Michelle McCool want to meet The Undertaker and Kane?

"I grew up watching [WWE] and [The Undertaker] is not the most inviting person when you're watching as a fan.

"He was telling someone the other day, 'she doesn't like long hair, tattoos, she says I don't look all warm and fuzzy.' I'm like 'you don't.'

"So I grew up watching it and I did not want to meet him.

"I didn't want to meet Kane, and obviously I married Mark and Kane is the nicest guy you will ever meet.

"But it was the whole character, and he protected it, he lived it and I knew out of respect I had to say hi, but I had no interest in meeting him at all."