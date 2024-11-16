Mike Tyson showed eagle-eyed boxing fans on Netflix more than what they were bargaining for during the broadcast for his well-publicized return to the ring against internet sensation Jake Paul on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On a night in which some viewers were unable to see some of the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight because of Netflix streaming issues, the broadcaster did Tyson dirty when it entered the locker room and broadcast a wholesome moment between Tyson and his son, who conducted the interview. But it was when Tyson walked away from the camera when viewers may want to turn away.

Watch the clip right here:

In the video above, Tyson predicted a "vicious win" over Paul, who is 31 years younger than he is.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Earlier in the show, Katie Taylor took home a disputed decision over Amanda Serrano in a Fight of the Year contender, and Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos split a draw in a brutal, bloody war.

Elsewhere, rising featherweight attraction Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington defeated Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica, and Shadashia Green took home a narrow win over Melinda Watpool. Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes in the only other fight of the night.

More to follow…