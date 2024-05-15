Highlights We're only days away from Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk coming to blows in a big heavyweight boxing bout.

Ahead of the Riyadh show, in Saudi Arabia, former heavyweight ruler Mike Tyson made his official prediction.

Tyson predicts that Fury will overpower Usyk in their upcoming fight, and win decisively.

Everyone in the combat sports world is weighing in on how they think the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will go. One of the men who has given his take is Fury's namesake, legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson Thinks Tyson Fury Will 'Overpower' Oleksandr Usyk

Mike Tyson is picking Tyson Fury in his upcoming fight

"I look forward to that fight [Fury Vs. Usyk]. That is going to be an interesting fight,” Tyson told FightHype (h/t Boxing Scene).

"I'm going towards Tyson Fury because I think he's just going to overpower him. He's going to catch up with him and overpower him. I got to go with Fury. I think he's the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, that doesn't stop them from being great fighters."

Mike Tyson Doesn't Think Francis Ngannou Fight Will be an Issue for Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson said 'We all have bad nights'

This prediction is a bit surprising considering Tyson was in the opposite corner of Fury's last fight. Tyson helped prepare former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut. The fight was close with Ngannou even knocking down Fury, but, in the end, the judges awarded him with the win. Many have cited that performance as the tipping point when leaning toward Usyk in the upcoming bout. It's not something that concerns Tyson though.

"Hey, we should [not focus on what Fury did against Ngannou], but you have to understand that he is still the champion. He made that night a great night. He gave Francis [Ngannou] the opportunity, and that was just a bad night at the office for him. We all have bad nights and listen, that was his bad night.”

Fury and Usyk are competing for the first undisputed heavyweight title in more than 25 years. Previously, Lennox Lewis held the title. This kind of feat isn't unfamiliar for Usyk though. Usyk won all four cruiserweight belts with in 2018 after he defeated Murat Gassiev. Fury and Usyk step into the ring on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson is set to return to the ring for a sanctioned pro bout with Jake Paul. This will be the first fight for Tyson since his exhibition bout in 2020. Prior to that, his last professional appearance came in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. His last win took place in 2003. Tyson and Paul will fight in Texas on the 20th of July.