Mike Tyson delivered a cold-blooded message to Jake Paul when he watched the internet sensation call him out for a crossover bout after his last fight.

Though there is a 31-year age gap between Tyson, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, and Paul, who has barely fought any legitimate boxers, the two trade blows on the 15th of November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in front of a worldwide audience on Netflix.

Mike Tyson Has a Cold-Blooded Message For Jake Paul

The controversial Tyson vs Paul fight edges ever closer

Tyson vs Paul is a fight that has polarized the combat sports community, with many thinking the fight should not go ahead, due to the age difference, and because Paul is, by far, the more active fighter. Paul wasn't even born when Tyson fought Evander Holyfield for the first time in 1996.

And Paul has competed in nine fights since he and Tyson shared a COVID-era fight card together, when Tyson returned to the ring for an exhibition alongside fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. Though no winner could be declared, Tyson boxed well, and looked like the more powerful and better boxer on the night.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 09/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Tyson and Paul were originally supposed to fight in July. However, the former champ withdrew from the competition because of an ulcer flare-up. Paul continued to box that month, and finished Mike Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, instead. After that fight, he delivered a message to Tyson, who was watching at home at the time.

"Final thing, I presume that Mike Tyson is watching this right now," said Paul. "Mike, I love you. But this is my sport now. It's an honor to get in the ring with you. I'm so, so honored. You're a legend, but I'm going to take your throne, brother."

Seen on video watching Paul's call-out, Tyson couldn't help but chuckle to himself before issuing the most cold-blooded message possible.

"There's a fundamental difference between me and Jake," he said.

"He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He's manufactured. I'm a natural-born killer."

"That's the difference."

The Paul fight will be Tyson's first official one in almost 20 years, since he lost to Kevin McBride in 2005 and retired from the sport due to the sixth-round loss.

The event is expected to be a smash-hit. Although the home of the Dallas Cowboys is unlikely to be sold out, tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold, and many will tune in to see Tyson and Paul fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson last won a fight when he knocked out Clifford Etienne in the first round in February 2003.

But there is also incredible co-support from Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's high-stakes rematch, Mario Barrios' world title defense against Abel Ramos, and other stars such as Lucas Bahdi, Shadasia Green, and Bruce Carrington.