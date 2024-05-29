Highlights Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight in an official boxing bout July 20 in Texas.

Just two months before the event, which Netflix will broadcast, Tyson suffered a health issue midair.

He broke his silence Tuesday by saying on social media that he's back to 100% — but doubts he'll need to feel 100% to defeat Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson has issued his first statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, since he suffered a "medical issue" on a flight. The incident happened just two months before the former heavyweight king is due to return to the ring for a controversial boxing bout against internet sensation Jake Paul, in an official match that Netflix will broadcast from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.

Related Eyewitness' Full Account of Mike Tyson's Medical Emergency An eyewitness on the same flight as Mike Tyson has revealed all that happened before, during, and after the medical emergency.

Mike Tyson Breaks Silence

The 57-year-old former boxing champion said he's back to 100%

Though Tyson has been in training for his fight with Paul, his preparations took a turn for the worse because of a midair medical issue. As GIVEMESPORT reported previously, Tyson experienced nauseousness and dizziness on board, and received treatment from paramedics for an "ulcer flare-up," a Tyson spokesperson told The New York Post.

Tyson commented about the incident for the first time since news broke about his health issue on Tuesday.

He said:

"Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be [100%] to beat Jake Paul."

This followed a statement from his July opponent Jake Paul, who said that "nothing changed" regarding the status of their fight — meaning that the show must go on.

What The Tyson vs Paul Show Will Entail

The two will allegedly fight for real, with knockouts permitted

The fight will reportedly be fully sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulations, meaning that it will count on their pro boxing records as a legitimate fight. Should Paul defeat Tyson, then he will be the final name on the veteran athlete's resume — the same fighter who shook up the boxing world and struck fear into many opponents during his heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s; years before Paul was even born in 1997.

Though Tyson is the one with the Hollywood boxing career, creating some of the most memorable moments in the sport's history including his 'Bite Fight' with Evander Holyfield, he remains 30 years older than Paul, who has been by far the more active fighter in recent times.

There is a clear disparity in quality between Tyson's resume and Paul's. However, the 27-year-old former Disney star has been developing at a remarkable rate and has wins over former MMA fighters — some champions — and, more recently, actual boxers with boxing experience.

This will not be the first time Paul has been on Netflix as 'The Problem Child' starred in a documentary called Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child. Considering the reach of Netflix, the fight with Tyson could become one of the most-watched boxing events of all time.