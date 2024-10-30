Mike Tyson this week made a wildly concerning comment ahead of his imminent boxing fight with Jake Paul, who is 31 years younger than he is, in a bout that takes place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and airs on Netflix to a potentially massive audience.

It is the latest in a long line of controversies regarding this crossover fight. If it were an unofficial bout, then it could be a fun show, much like Tyson's behind-closed-doors COVID-era exhibition involving Roy Jones Jr. — an event Jake Paul featured in, as he slaughtered Nate Robinson in the second round. However, the Tyson vs Paul fight is, per the Texas commission, an official one.

This means that knockouts are permitted, and we could see as sad a spectacle as when the former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort battered Evander Holyfield in half a round. The age gap between those fighters is 15 years — less than half the differential between Tyson and Paul.

Now, Tyson's latest comments add another disturbing element to a potentially problematic event.

Mike Tyson Said he's Willing to Die in The Ring

The veteran boxer said he'd prefer to die in the ring than anywhere else

In a promo for the event, Tyson said:

"This is really big for me. If I win, I’ll be immortal. If I do it bad, I don’t wanna die in a hospital bed, I wanna die in the ring."

Though concerning, it does not appear to be an outcome Tyson is anticipating, as he dismissed the level that he believes Jake Paul has been boxing at, when speaking to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

"He can fight boxers his level, yes," the legendary fighter said, adding that he does not believe Paul can hang with athletes who have been performing at the level Tyson has. "Not at all."

To date, Paul has largely feasted on a content creator, a former basketball player, or former MMA fighters. He has twice beaten actual boxers, but they have only competed at the journeyman level. The one time Paul fought a mid-level prospect, Tommy Fury, he lost a split decision in 2023. He has not fought at that level since.

Age, Tyson believes, is not a factor, either. "You can’t compare me with other people my age because the other people my age haven’t been training as long as me, as consistent as me," he said.

"I’m just a different species of human being."

He continued: "I don’t see how he’s gonna make an exciting fight by running all day. He’s supposed to be the young guy, he’s supposed to walk right through me, I’m an old man. He’s gonna run all f****** night. I think he should try [standing toe-to-toe], he’s the younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me.

"I’m very active in what I do. I don’t sit around doing nothing, I’m very active, I’m very serious with what I do. I can’t wait for this evening to happen. I don’t believe Jake is taking this serious. I just don’t think so. I think he believes he’s the young guy, and I’m [in] quasi-retirement, and he thinks this is going to be an easy touch."

Tale of the Tape Mike Tyson Jake Paul Age 58 27 Height 5-foot-10 6-foot-1 Reach 71 inches 76 inches Pro record 50-6 (44 KOs) 10-1 (7 KOs) Last fight Lost to Kevin McBride in June 2005 Beat Mike Perry 3 months ago