Summary Mike Tyson helped create one of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history.

Iron Mike will appear at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend.

WWE World offers an immersive experience for fans with exclusive activities and events.

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated season of the WWE calendar. Though everyone is locked in on the two-night spectacle, the weekend is packed with exciting activities for fans from around the world. One standout event is WWE World, which is an immersive experience for WWE diehards.

After a successful debut at last year's WrestleMania, WWE and Fanatics are bringing back WWE World for WrestleMania 41. At this year's WWE World, wrestling fans can enjoy superstar roundtables, live podcast recordings, memorabilia sales, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets with WWE legends, and the largest WWE Superstore in history. Among the legends who will grace Las Vegas with his presence will be boxing icon Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson Will Appear at WWE World

The Baddest Man on the Planet will be at WrestleMania weekend

The Baddest Man on the Planet is invading WWE World. WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will be at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. He will be gracing the WWE Universe with his presence on April 20.

Mike Tyson's last appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All helped create one of the most unforgettable moments during the Attitude Era. Tyson was the special enforcer during the main event of WrestleMania 14 in 1998, when Stone Cold Steve Austin challenged Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship.

Despite initially being in the corner of Michaels and D-Generation-X, Iron Mike turned his back on HBK and helped The Texas Rattlesnake win his first WWE Title. After counting the three on Michaels, Tyson celebrated with the new champion. Michaels confronted Iron Mike. It wasn't the smartest move HBK has done as he was eventually on the receiving end of one of Tyson's brutal right hooks. Because of his legendary involvement in Austin's legacy-defining night, Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012.

It remains to be seen if Tyson will also be involved during WrestleMania itself. Nonetheless, WWE fans at WWE World will feel Iron Mike's aura just before Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

How to Buy Tickets for WWE World

WWE World gives wrestling fans an immersive WrestleMania experience

Credit: WWE/Fanatics

WWE fans can buy tickets on the Fanatics WWE page. General admission tickets grant access to the show floor, including Superstar Row, immersive activations, the Main Stage, live programming, and the WrestleMania Superstore. People can choose to buy single-day GA tickets or complete five-day access for all WWE World experiences throughout WrestleMania weekend.

Meanwhile, VIP tickets offer a more immersive and exclusive experience for fans. VIP purchasers get additional perks such as early entry and VIP treatment for various events and activations, exclusive gifts, reserved VIP seating at the Main Stage, and much more. Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out as of this writing.

WWE World Ticket Prices Ticket Type Price Details VIP Ticket $900 5-day badge, VIP line for WWE World and WWE Superstore, Daily photo at Superstar Row or autograph at select Autograph Stages, VIP priority access to purchase paid Superstar Photos/Autographs, Exclusive VIP gift, VIP reserved seating at Main Stage, and more General Admission 5-Day Adult $300 Access to WWE World show floor, including to Superstar Row Immersive activations, the Main Stage and all live content and programming, WrestleMania Superstore, all exhibitors, and more 5-Day Children $120 Single Day Adult $55+ Single Day Children $25+

It is worth noting that autographs and photo ops are excluded from GA and VIP tickets, so WWE fans must purchase them separately. Tickets to WWE World are non-refundable and cannot be re-sold. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official WWE World at WrestleMania ticket page at Fanatics.