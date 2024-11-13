The hype around this Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight has officially reached fever pitch, with the bout now only two days away, the 15th of November. Iron Mike vs influencer boxer Paul is set to take place on Friday night, in front of a packed 80,000 crowd in Arlington, Texas, with millions expected to tune in live on Netflix.

The build-up to this fight of two generations has been a long one, with the original fight date set for the 20th of July, before a health scare for Tyson forced the bout to be pushed back. If anything, the delay has just allowed hype to build even more, with even more eyes now on what could be a fascinating battle.

Despite the huge age difference, many believe that this fight is not as simple as that, as we are literally talking about the Baddest Man on the Planet in Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Mike Tyson Confronted by Man he Once Robbed

The two could laugh about it all these years later

Speaking of bad, a video has surfaced this week from the documentary Netflix aired showcasing the build-up to the fight that seemingly shows Tyson being interrogated by a foe from his past. The clip is quite lighthearted, considering the context, and shows the interesting past Tyson has lived.