Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, and even heavyweight legend Mike Tyson thinks so.

Back in 2018, Paul fought fellow YouTuber Deji and won by TKO. He then turned professional and fought another YouTuber AnEsonGib in 2020.

After winning by first-round knockout, Paul fought former NBA star Nate Robinson, and he once again won by KO.

After fighting YouTubers and retired basketball players, Jake Paul turned to MMA fighters.

The American picked up wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, twice, and Anderson Silva which started to cement him as a good boxer. However, a knock on Paul was the fact he hadn't fought a real boxer before.

Jake Paul loses for the first time

After starting his pro boxing career with a record of 6-0 and having four knockouts, Jake Paul finally fought a pro boxer as he took on Tommy Fury in February.

Fury is the half-brother of Tyson and comes from a legendary boxing family. With that, it was billed as a true test for Paul, and it would show the truth on if he is actually a good boxer.

Ultimately, the boxing match was back-and-forth, but it was Fury who won by split decision to hand Paul his first career loss.

After the loss, Paul immediately called for a rematch, but it did not come to fruition with 'TNT' now instead touching gloves with his bitter rival KSI in October.

Jake Paul's next fight

Instead, the American influencer will return to the boxing ring on Saturday against Nate Diaz.

Diaz is a former UFC superstar who holds a win over Conor McGregor and has been vocal about trying to get out of the UFC.

After fighting out his contract, his boxing match was quickly made against Paul, and it will be another former MMA fighter he boxes as he looks to get back into the win column.

A win for Paul could rekindle his career in the squared circle and set him up a lucrative second meeting with Fury or a shot at KSI if he is the man to win their separate showdown.

Mike Tyson praises Jake Paul

Although Jake Paul has rubbed some boxers and critics the wrong way, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been vocal about his support.

Paul fought on Tyson's undercard when the former champ returned against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. In the lead-up to that fight, he praised Paul for bringing so much attention to boxing.

Now, after Paul's boxing documentary was released on Netflix, Tyson was in the documentary praising Paul for being a hero in boxing.

"Listen, he did more for boxing than some of the champions did," Tyson said. "I'm a fan of people that know how to put a**es in the seats. Those are the guys I look up to. You're entertaining us. You're the champ. You're my hero."

WATCH: Mike Tyson hits back at Jake Paul's critics in rant

Not only does Mike Tyson call Jake Paul a hero, but he also is impressed with the way he promotes himself and has turned himself into a big star.

"I like to see him talking s**t. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed cute kid is getting mean. 'F**k you! You can't fight, you piece of s**t. You're nothing.' That's beautiful. That sells papers... Jake Paul, he's not a villain. He's an antihero. He's not a villain. He does hero s**t, but he just don't go by heroes' laws," Tyson concluded.

The pair have even been linked with a mega-fight which Paul even valued at $300 million but despite the pair's willingness, an official offer never materialised which is largely down to their surprise friendship.

Ultimately, Jake Paul is a controversial boxing figure, but he doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon and Mike Tyson is thankful for that.