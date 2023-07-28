A coin toss to decide introductions and ring walk has been conducted for Saturday night's bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr by none other than heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

The coin toss was won by Crawford, giving him control over those decisions, but he didn't actually announce his intentions, with that being done on fight night this weekend.

The highly anticipated match-up will determine the undisputed welterweight champion.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

The fight had looked a pipe dream to many fans following the plentiful delays and postponements.

The fight will see if Crawford can build upon his impressive record of 39 wins in 39 fights. He has won 17 consecutive fights across three weight divisions and would believe that defeating Spence would be the biggest win of his career and could crown him as the pound-for-pound world's best fighter.

The win would place Crawford in the history books as only the second fighter, after Claressa Shields, to win undisputed titles in two weight classes.

However, Crawford will be under no illusion that it will be an easy fight to secure this historic feat, Spence is still undefeated throughout his professional career. Spence will be confident that he can defeat Crawford having retained his WBC and IBF welterweight titles and secured the WBA (Super) welterweight title in his last fight against Yordenis Ugás in April 2022.

The two undefeated fighters have been on a collision course following the step-up into the welterweight division by Crawford.

Both Crawford and Spence hope that the fight joins the elite list of title fights as the match up will surely occupy the attention of the whole boxing world on Saturday.

Video: Mike Tyson does coin toss for Spence vs Crawford

One man that cannot wait for the battle is the youngest heavyweight champion in history Mike Tyson.

Tyson was the adjudicator for the coin toss and looked visibly more excited as time edged closer to the two men squaring off in Las Vegas following the event.

Before flipping the coin, Tyson stated: “I haven't seen things like this in over 30 years.”

The childish glee from Iron Mike will only have brought about similar feelings of anticipation for fans all around the globe.

Both men appeared calm at the coin toss, yet both will understand the enormity of this fight. Spence is bidding to become the 10th male fighter in the four-belt era to claim an undisputed crown; Crawford is looking to build upon his legacy and to become undisputed welterweight champion to accompany his role as undisputed champion at light welterweight.

The profiles of both men could skyrocket should the fight be one for the ages. It's also worth noting that the fight is unlikely to be the only bout between the two men. The fighters have ensured that placed in their contracts was the option to a rematch, so if the clause is enacted within 30-days of this fight, a rematch must be adhered too.

This fight could ultimately define their careers with both men determined to become undisputed champion, yet neither man will want to give up their undefeated record.

There is a lot on the line with this fight, only one man can come out of the ring unscathed.