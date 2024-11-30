Mike Tyson's former coach, Teddy Atlas, has provided insight regarding the veteran's recent in-ring behaviour as he faced Jake Paul on the 15th of November.

Many fans were left confused during the boxing bout as Tyson seemingly continued to bite down on his boxing gloves over the course of the eight-round bout. Asked in the post-fight interview about this action, the fighter himself responded by saying: "I have a habit of biting my glove. I have a biting fixation."

Tyson, 58, would lose the bout to Paul, 27, via unanimous decision. When asked about why there was no knockout in the bout from the younger fighter, the influencer-boxer said it was purposeful. "I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt," he responded.

Teddy Atlas Discusses Mike Tyson's Biting

It's something Iron Mike used to do back in the amateur days

Tyson's former boxing trainer from the early years of his career, Teddy Atlas, has spoken out about the habit, and has a different take on why the biting was happening.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson landed just 18 punches in the eight-round bout.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the former coach gave his take on the situation, with a different explanation than the one Tyson gave. When speaking on the subject, Atlas claimed that "thumb biting" was something that Tyson has had throughout his career, since the early days.

"That's something he did in his amateur days, pro days, and now, of course, he's done it again... For people that follow Mike Tyson and his career, they’ve seen it before. People were saying, ‘Tyson’s smart, he’s witty. He knows what to say and the importance of having that image'."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 30/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

He would also add that Tyson knew "exactly what to say" when asked about the glove-biting. Speaking on his response, the former trainer of Tyson said "in other words, so I didn't bite his ear off," referring to the Evander Holyfield fight. It was a comment that helped Tyson to maintain his intimidating image from the past, according to Atlas. However, he maintains his opinion that the habit itself came from an early-career habit he developed in his younger years.