Mike Tyson's family have commented about the fighter's future in boxing. According to them, the 58-year-old will never return to the ring.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion participated in a fun exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, and, though judges gave both athletes a draw, Tyson looked like the superior veteran on the night. As it was an unofficial contest, and a glorified spar, the result did not count on either boxer's records. However, when Tyson left the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after his eight-round loss to Jake Paul, that defeat did count on his record as the 15th of November fight on Netflix was an official contest.

Those contests are no more for Tyson, though, as his son, Amir Tyson Jr said that conversations at home suggest, this time, it's really over.

Related Turki Alalshikh Thinks he Has The Next Tyson vs Paul Boxing's most powerful figure, Turki Alalshikh, who is the chair of the General Entertainment Authority and responsible for booking some of the sport's biggest bouts, has proposed a bout which could become the 2025 version of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul from Friday, the 15th of November. What do you make of the next boxing box office smash and would you pay to watch it?

It looks like it's over for the 58-year-old

Close

Tyson's son Amir, 27, talked to Seconds Out about the event, and its aftermath.

"I think he's done."

Amir is not the only person in the Tyson family saying the fighter's boxing days are over.

"My stepmom, she's saying he's done and they're a team. That's husband-and-wife stuff."

Tyson started the Jake Paul fight in fast fashion but faded considerably. In two of the eight rounds, Tyson failed to land a single punch. Paul, by contrast, was far more active, and was more deserving of the win on points on the night. The event left few satisfied, as the substantial crowd in Texas booed, and those watching at home also expressed their displeasure, together with former boxers like Oscar de la Hoya and Carl Froch, who suggested the bout was not what it seemed. This prompted Most Valuable Promotions to counter with a statement to indicate that the event was sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Gaming, and that everything was above board.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/12/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

"We know it wasn't rigged," he said. "[Tyson] just got tired. Jake would move out the way. It looked like he pulled his punches back but Jake's moving. It's not like the pads. He's moving."

"When someone doesn't want to accept that someone lost, when it doesn't go that way of course they're gonna pull that. And that's what they're putting on the internet. His gas tank after the third round was just shot. That's all it was.

"He just kept on staying throughout. He did his best. No holding back, he did the best he could at his age."