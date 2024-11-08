One of Mike Tyson's oldest friends, Jeff Fenech, has made one of the boldest predictions yet about how the veteran fighter's upcoming bout against Jake Paul will play out on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, which will air on Netflix to a potentially massive audience, brings together one of the most iconic boxers of the 1980s and 1990s, against a boxer 31 years his junior in Paul, who is one of the superstars of the digital era. There has been great controversy about the fight as the Texas regulating body sanctioned the bout as an official one, thus meaning knockouts are permitted. An exhibition may have been the less controversial move considering the significant gap in age and modern day activity, which also favors Paul.

But despite the apparent disadvantages that Tyson has, Fenech, a former boxer himself, tips his mate to shake up the boxing world once again, because all he has to do is make Paul miss, and make him pay, and he could secure a lightning-quick win.

One of Mike Tyson's Oldest Friends Makes HUGE Jake Paul Prediction

Former boxer Jeff Fenech said the Jake Paul fight could be over in 40 seconds

Fenech befriended Tyson when the two boxers fought separate fights on the same card in 1991, and stayed in contact ever since. He's been following Tyson's career closely, even long after the American hung up the gloves and enjoyed success in the Hollywood and entertainment business, starring in films like The Hangover franchise.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Fenech said he's been in recent contact with Tyson to offer his advice for how he should strategize a fight with Paul. "I just told him what I think he should do," said Fenech.

"Don’t punch with him, don’t punch at the same time as Jake Paul. Just make him miss and make him pay. It could be over in 40 seconds if he lands one punch."

Australian boxer Fenech, 60, is a similar age to Tyson, and was an accomplished world champion in three different weight classes from 1985 to 1991. They are both International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees.

On Tyson, Fenech added: "You don’t lose that power and his greatest attribute was being able to make someone miss, then make them pay. He’s 58, but he looks amazing and he sounds good. He’s confident. It made me really happy."

As if the 40-second comment wasn't bold enough, Fenech then offered his prediction.

"I think he’ll win pretty easily. I think he’ll knock Jake Paul out."

The Tyson vs Paul event is supported with an extraordinary undercard as the highly-anticipated rematch involving women boxing superstars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano serves as the co-feature. Earlier in the night, Mario Barrios will defend his WBC welterweight world title against Abel Ramos. Bruce Carrington, Shadasia Green, and Lucas Bahdi also compete in separate fights.