When it was announced that YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul would be fighting legendary boxer Mike Tyson next, many were up in arms. The 57-year-old boxer will be 58 by the time the fight takes place and hasn't always been seen as the picture of health.

Meanwhile, Paul is just 27 years old. These are some of the reasons the fight has been put under the microscope lately. Tyson hears all the criticism that's being said about the match-up and, frankly, doesn't seem to care.

“I'm 58, and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous… You couldn't sell out an arena. Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”

The fight is set for the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Texas and will air live and free on Netflix (for subscribers).

Mike Tyson on Jake Paul's Former Opponents

He has claimed they were not big enough draws

Tyson, who has long since been considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, says Paul, who made his name via social media, knows what he's doing in selecting himself for his next challenge.

"Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? Everybody wants to fight him, all the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. The other guys, their parents might not even come watch them. That's just keeping it real. They're too boring for their children to watch, it's like watching grass grow."

Tyson isn't entirely wrong. Paul's last two boxing fights drew very little attention. Paul fought Andre August in December 2023 and Ryan Bourland in March 2024 and, despite both fights finishing in the first round, were not widely watched or talked about.

Tyson's last big PPV event was the 9th of November 1996, when he fought Evander Holyfield. That fight brought in an estimated $180 million and took place two months before Paul was even born. Paul's biggest PPV was $1.5 million for his fight with Ben Askren in April 2021.

Fans Thought Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson was Cancelled

A fake headline on April Fool's Day had fans wondering

There were some rumours that the fight was already cancelled when reports of Tyson being knocked out in training circulated. It turned out to be a bad April Fool's joke, but does bring up some interesting facts about the event.

According to Joe Trahan, Director of Media Relations & Corporate Communications for the Dallas Cowboys, who spoke to USA Today Sports, the event is "locked in" for the stadium, but the fight card is not ... yet.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation told the outlet that the event license has been requested, but a fight card with exact names has not been produced yet.

"The promoter has requested to have an event that day, but we have not received any proposed (fight) cards and thus have no details about what they are planning. All bouts are subject to review and approval by TDLR."

This isn't out of the ordinary for a fight card still two months away, but it is worth noting in light of the cancellation speculation.

"I can’t put a number to how often an event fails to happen, but it’s not uncommon," Tela Mange, Communications Director for the TDLR, told the outlet. "Promoters cancel for a variety of reasons before and after they’ve submitted cards to us."

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Rules

Along with the confusion over the event itself, many are still unclear about the rules set for the fight. Unfortunately, we still don't know what the official rules will be and details are always changing.

One of the biggest updates recently came from Roy Jones Jr., who revealed the fight would be sanctioned and not an exhibition as previously thought.

“The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is not an exhibition, I’ve heard it’s been upgraded to a fight," Jones said when speaking with The Lunch Club. "If it’s a fight, it’s very intriguing how it may turn out, because Jake Paul has gotten a lot better as a boxer over the days but Mike Tyson even at 58 or however old he is, is still Mike Tyson."

And Jones Jr. doesn't see concerned with the 31-year-old age gap between the fighters.

"When I boxed him, he still punched like Mike Tyson. If he hits anybody square on the chin it’s going to be problematic," he said. "I don’t care who it is. I like Jake Paul, he’s a good guy, and he’s doing good with his boxing stuff. I think it’s a good promotional situation for him and Mike, they should get really good numbers, especially having upgraded to a real fight."