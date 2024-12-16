Mike Tyson has claimed he cannot remember much from his fight with Jake Paul as he revealed his body hurt so badly after the pair went eight rounds. However, he also went on to praise the punch power that the Problem Child possesses, confirming that the YouTuber-turned-boxer can hit hard.

Paul continued his rise in boxing by taking on the Baddest Man on the Planet, who might be almost 60 years old, but the 27-year-old was warned not to be complacent in the ring with the former heavyweight champion of the world.

It is not clear what comes next for Paul, but he has been vocal ever since the encounter between the two, teasing numerous different opponents in various capacities. Most recently, he gave his say on what it would take to convince him to face Tommy Fury in a rematch, the only man to defeat him so far.

Jake Paul Still Receiving Criticism From Mike Tyson Fight

Mainstream celebrities are even calling out the Problem Child