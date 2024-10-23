With just over three weeks until Mike Tyson returns to the ring to face off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the heavyweight legend has dropped training footage designed to hype the fight. However, much has instead been made of the possibility that the 58-year-old could be injured.

The fight on the 15th of November has already been postponed once, with Tyson pulling out of a planned July date due to medical issues relating to stomach ulcers. He insists that he will be ready to go at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas next month, though, posting sparring clips with the caption: "I can't wait for November. I'm charging right through you!"

Although he drew with Roy Jones Junior in an exhibition fight in November 2020, Tyson has not fought as a professional since 2005, when he was knocked out by Kevin McBride. He will return to the paid ranks for his controversial showdown with Paul, who is 31 years his junior.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 23/10/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

His team have addressed concerns over a potential injury

Given that he is only a few years shy of his 60th birthday, it's no surprise that that Tyson has to go to great lengths to look after his body. However, the presence of a protective sleeve on the New York-born fighter's knee caused plenty of concern.

In footage that sees Tyson hitting the bag, as well as sparring, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tyson appeared to be wearing a brace on his right knee, something typically worn for structural support or to protect the area from further injury. With speculation swirling about his man's health, Tyson's agent responded to the rumours.

Speaking to USA Today, Andrew Ruf explained:

"The knee support is strictly for preventative measures and has zero relevance on his performance or capabilities to win this fight. It's like one tennis star Novak Djokovic has worn. I think the same brand even. No injury here. He’s looking invincible."

To further ease suspicions, Teddy Atlas, a boxing coach who worked with Tyson when Iron Mike was a teenager, mentioned how there "didn't seem to be anything restricted in his movements or his legs."

What the brief clips do lack - by their very nature - is the lack of extended footage of Tyson in the ring. Every video that he has put out contains multiple jump cuts, never showing more than a few seconds of the veteran throwing punches.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson hasn't knocked an opponent out since February 2003 when he stopped Clifford Ettiene in the first round.

With that said, Tyson may only need a few blows to knock out his novice opponent. He is unlikely to go into the fight looking to win a decision based on volume punching.

The very first sporting event to be internationally streamed on Netflix, Tyson vs Paul seems certain to be one of the most watched bouts in the history of the sport. With 'Iron Mike' seemingly injury-free and ready to go, the clash promises to be a unique spectacle.