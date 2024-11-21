Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been slapped with identical suspensions from boxing after their eight-round fight Friday, the 15th of November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TLDR), which is the governing body responsible for sanctioning and overseeing the event in the first place, issued the mandatory minimum medical suspension of 24 days from the date of the event, according to MMA Junkie. The suspension includes sparring and boxing, which means neither fighter can put on the gloves in the gym to box with another fighter until Tuesday, the 9th of December at the earliest.
Medical suspensions from fighting are commonplace in combat sports, and the TLDR handed out suspensions to other boxers on the seven-fight card on Netflix, too, including Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.
The Suspensions in Full
Tyson, Paul, Serrano, Taylor, and many others also suspended
While Tyson and Paul cannot box for 24 days, others were given longer suspensions on account of how grueling their fights were.
