A massive number of households tuned in for Mike Tyson's return to the ring aged 58 in a fully sanctioned boxing fight for the first time in almost 20 years when he challenged the 27-year-old internet sensation Jake Paul.

The fight lasted the full, eight-round distance and, though Tyson looked physically fit for his age, and darted across the ring to seemingly head-hunt Paul, he faded with each and every passing round. There were even two rounds in which he failed to land a single shot. Paul was by far the more active fighter but failed to close the show, drawing boos from the 70,000 fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The event was also marred as viewers watching at home complained on social media that their stream on Netflix was buffering, or failing altogether.

Regardless, Netflix will be encouraged by the viewing figures that were tallied overnight.

Most Valuable Promotions confirms Netflix viewing figures

Many tuned in for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's fight

"60 million households tuned in live for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson," Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT.

There was also significant interest in the undisputed lightweight championship bout which Katie Taylor won in a somewhat controversial decision win over Amanda Serrano.

"Nearly 50 million [people tuned in] for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 during the Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions mega-event."

The statement GIVEMESPORT received indicated that "additional viewership information, including total viewers" will be released within days. However, what is already known is that the main event between Tyson and Paul attracted 65 million concurrent streams. As 50 million tuned in for the co-main between Serrano and Taylor — a rematch from their 2022 epic fight — it is "likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

The event organizer Most Valuable Promotions said the following in the statement:

Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history.

Paul vs. Tyson gate has surpassed $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, topping Canelo Álvarez's record of $9 million.

Earlier in the show, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos fought to a draw in a brutal, bloody, war. Elsewhere, rising featherweight attraction, Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington, defeated Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica, and Shadashia Green took home a narrow win over Melinda Watpool. Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes in the only other fight of the night.