Highlights Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was postponed after Tyson suffered medical issues.

All involved with the fight insist it will still happen.

However, the rescheduled bout is not expected to happen until October 2024 at the earliest.

Jake Paul has revealed when Mike Tyson believes he could be ready to step into the ring following the postponement of their planned bout on Friday night. The social media superstar was set to tangle with 'Iron Mike' on the 20th of July, but issues with stomach ulcers meant that the heavyweight icon was forced to withdraw from the contest.

Organisers of the controversial fight believe that it will still go ahead, insisting that tickets would still be valid for a rearranged date at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, wrote the following in a statement confirming the postponement:

"The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself. Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

Tyson vs Paul Is Expected to be Rescheduled For Late 2024

Both fighters still want the bout to happen

While MVP stopped short of expanding on when the rearranged fight would happen, boxing journalist Michael Benson took to social media after the postponement announcement to shed some more light on the situation.

"Jake Paul has revealed that Mike Tyson has told them he wants to reschedule the fight for Q4 of this year following today’s postponement, so the new date will be between October-December."

The fight has been the subject of plenty of debate ever since it was announced in early March, as critics highlighted concerns over Tyson stepping back into the ring at the age of 58 against a man more than three decades younger than him. Those concerns grew even further when it was confirmed that the bout would be sanctioned as a full professional contest with knockouts allowed.

The fact that he has now had to withdraw from the fight on health grounds will only intensify scrutiny on a rescheduled bout. However, the man himself remains defiant, vowing in a statement to knock Paul out when they eventually meet in the ring.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyson has won by knockout in 44 of his 50 professional wins.

Related Mike Tyson Releases Statement After Jake Paul Fight Postponed Mike Tyson has spoken out after his fight with Jake Paul was postponed.

Jake Paul's Classy Message to Mike Tyson After Fight Postponement

Although he admitted to being "devastated" by the July cancellation, Paul had a wholesome message of support for his iconic opponent after the news went public.

"I do value Mike’s health first and foremost. I love that guy and have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy. He says he still is going to knock me out, and I bought myself some time, so Mike is still talking s***. Mike, if you still want to do this like you said behind close doors behind the scenes, thank you. You just need a little bit of time, so I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. I think this fight is going to change the world."

If Tyson vs Paul is to "change the world", that change will seemingly have to wait until the final quarter of 2024. An update on the new date for the bout has been promised within the next seven days.