Former NFL star Adam 'Pacman' Jones wants to see boxing legend Mike Tyson return to the ring in a 'proper fight' after the latter's return against Jake Paul was marred by criticism.

The fight between the heavyweight boxing legend and the younger internet influencer had caught plenty of criticism both pre-bout and post-bout for reasons ranging from the age difference, to Tyson's health scares months before and the inability to come anywhere near the hype expected of the show. The last reason was a result of both a series of issues with Netflix's coverage and the lack of intensity on display, making for a dull show for the audience.

And the ex-Cincinnati Bengals cornerback has added fuel to the fire with his beliefs about the fight's legitimacy, while believing that his close friend Tyson can still fight with the fire he had in his prime in a real return.

Mike Tyson's Friend Questions Legitimacy of Fight

Adam Jones is adamant the fight was rigged

During his interview with the Mirror US, the 2014 Pro Bowler said: "I truly think the fight was rigged because if you look at the first round, Mike hit him with a couple, and it looked like he told him to slow down. Did I think his feet were all the way there? No, I didn't. He was a little wobbly on his feet. I like Mike Tyson. I love Mike Tyson. I would love to see a real fight with Mike Tyson."

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final punch statistics Total punches landed Jabs landed Power punches landed Jake Paul 78/278 31/179 47/99 Mike Tyson 18/97 5/62 13/35

The claims of a rigged fight are not that out of line with what some fans thought at the time, with the image of Paul appearing to say something after receiving a couple of Tyson's attacks being one of the indicators of that theory. Jones was one of many watching ringside, and would have had a great view of what happened between the two Americans on the canvas.

"Paul knocked everybody else out. He wasn't as aggressive, though, with Mike. He looked a little timid to me. If you had asked me after that first round, I'd have thought 'Oh s---, this is a difficult one.'"

As Tyson's age and health issues led to him struggling more as the fight went on, Paul, who was 31 years younger than his opponent, was content to let things drag out. By the end of the night, Paul was declared the winner via unanimous decision and almost everyone felt let down by the whole debacle. A fight that failed to meet expectations, and one that some feel shouldn't have happened to begin with.

Nowadays, Jones has been spending his time in charge of 'The Pacman Jones Show', a talk show in collaboration with BetOnline where he talks all about the NFL, the league he was a part of from 2005 to 2018. He has also expressed interest in going into the ring for a celebrity match like many, specifically targeting another former NFL player in Steve Smith, once a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. Jones does have some experience of fighting in the ring himself, taking part in an amateur bout after his NFL retirement, but ended up with a loss.