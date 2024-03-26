Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are both hard at work right now preparing for their epic showdown on the 20th of July.

Comparison videos have started doing the rounds of the two in training, and the difference is pretty damning.

Tyson looks powerful and fast, whereas Paul doesn't look anywhere close to that level.

The lead-up to the titanic, yet controversial, Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match on the 20th of July is starting to heat up, as comparisons of each other's training camp videos have recently started to spread across social media.

Accounts all over various channels have shared videos or created montages of the two in action with their training crews, working with all their might to ensure that their arm is raised in victory once the bell rings for the last time. Some of the content posted online highlighted the intensity and power of Tyson's sessions in comparison to Paul's, believing that the 57-year-old could prove too much for his younger opposition on the day of the brawl.

Paul had certainly caught notice of his opponent's desire to win, showing surprise when watching the clips for the first time during an episode of his "BS w/Jake Paul" podcast before regaining his composure.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Training

This comes as no surprise considering the mental warfare between the two since the fight's official announcement on the 7th of March, as Tyson began sharing his footage in response to Paul's provocations.

The biggest impression came from a photo on Paul's Instagram, where he posed shirtless, holding a fake tiger by a chain, in a callback to a photo that Tyson did when he was younger, with a real tiger. He also recently shared a post on Instagram of a handshake with Tyson, complimented with a caption of: "The greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet and Mike Tyson. #contractsigned." Only adding more drama for fans to lick their lips over as the fight date draws closer.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson professional records Jake Paul Mike Tyson Fights 10 58 Wins 9 50 Losses 1 6 No contests 0 2

The fight will take stage at the AT&T Center in Arlington, Texas, with fans salivating over what's to come. It will be streamed internationally on Netflix, the first time the streaming platform has done so. Times and undercards are yet to be confirmed.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Boxing Careers

"Iron Tyson", former undisputed heavyweight world champion during his active years (1989-2005), will fight in the ring for the first time since an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr in July 2020. That contest between the former champions ended in a draw in front of the seated fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson retired from boxing with a record of 50-6-2, still holding the record for the youngest ever heavyweight champion at the age of 20 years and 145 days when he defeated Trevor Berbick for the WBC crown in 1986. He would add the WBA, IBF, and The Ring belts to his resume as the unified, undefeated king of heavyweights in his golden years of 1986-1990.

Related Jake Paul & Mike Tyson 'May Have Agreed Fight Ending' Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has his doubts over the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight, and believes the ending could be scripted.

His opponent Paul, meanwhile, is currently active as a professional boxer along with his career as an internet celebrity, boasting a record of 9-1, though, most of his victories came in battles against the likes of former UFC champion Anderson Silva, longtime UFC combatant Nate Diaz, and former basketball star Nate Robinson. Interestingly, Paul's second round KO victory over Robinson happened on the undercard of Tyson's most recent fight back in July 2020.

Against active boxers, Paul has a 2-1 record, with wins against Andre August and Ryan Bourland, while his sole professional loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury in a narrow split decision.

The young "Problem Child" against the old "Kid Dynamite." One's starting to establish his own story in the world of the ring while the other returns to remind the world why he was the greatest of the sport despite his aging years.

Paul v Tyson. The 20th of July cannot come soon enough.