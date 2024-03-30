Highlights Age is just a number in this historic bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, with a staggering 31-year age gap between them.

Despite Tyson's storied past as a heavyweight champion, financial struggles led to bankruptcy, leaving him with $10 million today.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has amassed a massive $80 million net worth, showcasing the lucrative side of influencer boxing.

Jake Paul is set to fight the legendary Mike Tyson on the 20th of July, in a fight that will have huge implications on their bank balances, so that raises the question, just how much are these guys worth?

After numerous big influencer boxing fights, that has seen the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul share the ring together, this is seen as one of the more confusing bouts due to the age of Iron Mike. Going into the contest, the legendary boxer will be 58, a whopping 31 years older than Jake Paul, who will be 27.

Mike Tyson's Net Worth

Iron Mike is reported to be worth $10m in 2024

Mike Tyson still holds the record for being the youngest heavyweight world champion at just 20 years old and is regarded as one of the scariest heavyweights to ever step into the ring.

Throughout his extraordinary boxing career, he earned a reported $400 million from fights such as his legendary bouts against Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, and Buster Douglas. According to the New York Times, it was reported that Tyson was making over $30 million a fight in this era. Just imagine how much that is worth in today's market!

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson is worth a reported $10m in 2024, while Jake Paul is worth a staggering $80m.

However, with this huge wealth comes a lot of responsibility, and at 57 years old, “Iron Mike’s” net worth is valued at just $10 million. Obviously, this is still a lot of money, but it's not as much as you'd think. Why? Well, in 2010, Tyson filed for bankruptcy after finding himself in over $23 million worth of debt.

Tyson opened up on his monetary troubles with The View in 2010, stating: "I’m totally destitute and broke, but I have an awesome life. I have an awesome wife who cares about me. I’m totally broke. I had a lot of fun. It just happened. I’m very grateful. I don’t deserve to have the wife that I have. I don’t deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I’m very grateful."

Some of the ludicrous things that Tyson spent his money on include a $580,000 30th birthday party (which would be valued at over $1 million today), an estimated $6.3 million on cars, and a $32 million failed property investment in Connecticut.

“I didn’t think I’d make it through my 30s,” said the American back in 2017 at the SALT conference. Nevertheless, Tyson has now begun to rebuild his wealth thanks to his huge cannabis empire and his endeavours in exhibition boxing. Valued at $10 million, it would be fair to suggest that he sees this as a chance to further rebuild his wealth, with sources suggesting he will earn around $20 million for this fight.

Jake Paul's Net Worth

The Problem Child is reported to be worth around $80m

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is just 27 and his fame and notoriety is on the climb, with his net worth being reported at around $80 million. He originally started off as a Disney Channel star on Bizaardvark, before transferring his fame over to becoming a huge social media star and personality. With over 20.5 million YouTube subscribers and 26 million Instagram followers, he possesses a huge platform that provides him with a vast audience and range of potential customers.

In 2022, he co-founded a sports betting website called “Betr”, which is now valued at $375 million. He also co-founded ‘Most Valuable Promotions’, where fighters such as himself, Amanda Serrano, and Asthon Sylve fight from.

This is also not his first rodeo with high-profile 'influencer’ boxing match-ups, with him facing the likes of Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Tommy Fury, and earning 10s-of-millions in the process.

Combing both fighters’ net worth, it is apparent that Mike Tyson will ‘need’ this fight more than Jake Paul. However, the massive publicity and exposure that The Problem Child will receive from fighting one of the greats will make it more than worthwhile for him.

