As fight night approaches for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, their final press conference was a sight to behold, however, the entertainment was not from the Tyson or Fury you'd expect it to be.

As the press conference reached its climax, it was John Fury, father of Tyson Fury, and "Iron" Mike Tyson, trainer of Francis Ngannou, who were delivering the killer blows, although in somewhat of a hilarious and unserious fashion.

Mike Tyson has reportedly been paid "very handsomely" to act as a promotional figure for this fight, attaching himself to Ngannou under the guise of being his trainer. Despite this it was clear to see he wasn't just here for a payday, but was here to deliver some great entertainment alongside John Fury.

John Fury & Mike Tyson steal the show

Tyson's comedic sparring partner John Fury has been on a streak of hilarious press conferences recently, just coming off the back of the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight where he was losing the plot consistently, so it is no surprise to see him delivering par for the course for a John Fury press conference.

Clearly in the fighting spirit, John Fury called out "any man alive," claiming the only man he fears is "God almighty." He then went on to wager that if Ngannou beats Tyson Fury, then Mike Tyson should have to fight him (John Fury) on the same night - a stipulation straight from the WWE rule book.

John Fury was persistent with wanting to fight Mike Tyson, even charging for him at one point before security got involved. Despite the verbal beeline from John Fury, Mike Tyson remained surprisingly diplomatic, as he just laughed off the comments, this is probably due to the fact he knows that if a fight did happen, then it would be another relatively easy pay day for the former six-time heavyweight champion.

It is no surprise that it was the two figures besides the fighters doing the talking, much like when a football manager shoulders the responsibility, it allows the players to be out of the limelight and focus on their task at hand. To a degree, John Fury and Mike Tyson were just allowing Tyson Fury and Ngannou to remain focused and not get caught up in the heat of the moment.

The madness of John Fury didn't just start and end with the press conference, though, as the father of Tyson Fury decided he wanted to get involved in the face-off as well and stood between the pair, shirtless, visually alluding to some sort of triple threat match later down the line.

John Fury was in great form the entire night, and although it was a far cry from the verbal beat downs typically associated with boxing press conferences, it was a nice change that suited the tone of the fight, a serious, but not that serious, match-up.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will officially touch gloves in the ring on Saturday the 28th of October in Saudi Arabia, with the ring-walk time expected to be around 10:45pm.

For Ngannou, this is his first appearance in a boxing ring, having left the UFC and signing to the Professionals Fighters League, where he debuts in 2024. Although the odds are heavily stacked against him, he has secured the biggest payday of his career, so it is yet to be seen if there really is a loser in this fight.

For Fury, this isn't his first time fighting out in Saudi Arabia, previously having knocked out Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel event in 2019. Tyson will be hoping for a routine fight, where afterwards he will be setting his focus on a match with Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk.