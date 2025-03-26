Clifford Etienne was a hugely exciting prospect in the boxing world in the early 2000s. Following a thrilling bout with Francis Botha in 2002, which ended in a draw despite Etienne being knocked down twice, the Louisiana native was put onto the world stage. In 2003, the American had the biggest fight of his career against "The Baddest Man on the Planet" — Mike Tyson.

However, the fight would send Etienne, nicknamed "The Black Rhino", crashing down, both figuratively and literally, as he was knocked out after just 49 seconds.

Tyson, who was past his prime at this stage, was looking to bounce back following a defeat to Lennox Lewis and came straight out on the front foot. Tyson would throw some ferocious punches, but it was ultimately a huge right hand which brutally knocked out Etienne. Following the fight, Iron Mike rather incredibly claimed that he had a broken back, which makes the unbelievable performance even more impressive.

The defeat would prove to be the beginning of a downward spiral for the now 55-year-old as back-to-back defeats to Calvin Brock and Nikolai Valuev followed in 2005. However, it was not just his career in the ring which suffered after losing to Tyson and, following his successive defeats to Brock and Valuev, issues in his life outside the ring began.

Clifford Etienne's professional boxing record 35 fights 29 wins 4 losses By knockout 20 4 By decision 9 0 Draws 2

Clifford Etienne's Arrest After Fighting Mike Tyson

He was sent to prison for 105 years

On the 11th of August 2005, Etienne was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and the attempted murder of a police officer. He was sentenced to a shocking 160 years in prison, but this was later changed to 105 years without parole. The former heavyweight is still in prison to this day and currently works as a painter in jail, but has also worked as a barber.