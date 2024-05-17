Highlights The press conference for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was full of humerous jabs and immature banter, until one reporter seemingly annoyed Iron Mike.

Calling it a 'gimmick fight', The Baddest Man on the Planet was not best pleased with what he heard from one of the reporters in the crowd.

Tyson let him know just how angry he was with the remark, with Jake Paul sitting back watching it unfold.

As one huge heavyweight saga gets ready to come to a head this weekend, another one is just heating up, as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul finally came face-to-face in front of a crowd for a press conference ahead of their fight.

It was a press conference filled with serious yet hilarious jabs from both Tyson and Paul, with "Iron" Mike calling the Problem Child "fat and funky" and the YouTuber-turned-boxer repeatedly calling Tyson an "old man." Having not reached a malicious level, the press conference did take a very serious turn, however, as a reporter's question prompted a visibly livid Mike Tyson to drop the act.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

When this fight was originally announced, there wouldn't have been too many boxing fans around the world that would've suspected the bout would get this far, as despite the fact Mike Tyson is labelled one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, he will be 58 years old come fight night, and fighting a 27-year-old active boxer in Jake Paul isn't the smartest move in the world, regardless of the financial incentives.

Nevertheless, not only is the fight set in stone for the 20th of July at the 80,000 capacity AT&T Stadium, it has been sanctioned as a professional bout, meaning, unlike the originally suspected exhibition contest, this fight will appear on both fighters' records.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night, it will be 6,979 days since Mike Tyson's last professional boxing match.

With Jake Paul and Mike Tyson needing to create more intrigue outside the fact it is arguably one of the greatest boxers ever in his 50s facing off against a social media star, the duo took to the stage in Texas to put on a press conference that was filled with weird, funny, serious, and entertaining jabs. However, it wasn't all between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, as one of the reporters asked a question that quickly got under the skin of the former undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Mike Tyson's Anger at Reporter

Iron Mike was called a 'gimmick fighter' and he was not best pleased

Taking aim at Jake Paul, one of the reporters asked: "When in your career are you going to fight a contender in your weight class and not do gimmick fights?"

A clear shot at Jake Paul's track record of fighting non-boxers, it seems a bit disingenuous as his last two bouts were against legitimate boxers who were within his class. Despite this, Jake picked up on the subtle implication and decided to use that against his opponent, as he said: "I think he just called Mike Tyson a gimmick."

The reporter, back-pedalling under the gaze of Mike Tyson, started his response by claiming how much "respect" he has for The Baddest Man on the Planet, but that wasn't enough to stop Tyson from getting a word in, as an evil stare was followed by: "What did you call me?! What did you call me?!"

To the response of "I didn't call you anything," it seems the reporter was in over his head with that question, with both fighters teaming together to embarrass him for disrespecting not only Paul's career but Tyson's too. The Problem Child ultimately told the reporter that he will be fighting for a world championship in "due time."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 17/05/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No Contests 2 0

With Mike Tyson clearly not here for a quick pay day, his seriousness was on show for the world to see. Whether or not that will help him come the 20th of July, is yet to be seen, but just as was said when this fight was announced, anything can happen in boxing.