Mike Tyson is regarded by many as the hardest hitter to ever grace the heavyweight division, but the man himself sees it differently.

Tyson returned to the ring professionally for the first time in 19 years last November when he fought Jake Paul, with many fight fans hoping the former WBC heavyweight champion could display some of the power that saw him knockout 44 of his opponents during his career. However, the 58-year-old lost to Paul via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring in favour of the 28-year-old.

Tyson still remains the youngest heavyweight champion in history after becoming WBC heavyweight champion at the age of 20 on a historic run where he knocked out all but one of his opponents on his way to becoming the champion in 1986. However, 'Iron Mike' believes someone he never fought in his career is the hardest hitting heavyweight in boxing history.

Mike Tyson Names George Foreman as Hardest Puncher

The two never actually shared the ring together, but Iron Mike still chose him