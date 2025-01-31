Boxing legend Mike Tyson once revealed the hardest puncher he ever faced in his professional career. Iron Mike became one of the best and most high-profile boxers in the world in the late 1980s, reigning as the undisputed world heavyweight champion between 1987 and 1990 following showpiece victories over the likes of Frank Bruno and Larry Holmes.

In 1996, he attempted to defend his WBA world heavyweight title against Evander Holyfield, who had come out of retirement for the fight, and, as a result, was a huge underdog. Holyfield defeated Tyson, however, by technical knockout in round 11 in a huge upset.

In an interview with The Ring Magazine in 2014, Tyson ran the rule over some of the most difficult fights of his career, with Holyfield receiving particular praise. Discussing Holyfield, Tyson said: "Great champion: chin, heart, determination, work ethic, demeanour. He threw terrific shots with both hands and with bad intentions.” Tyson also named Holyfield as the best overall fighter and the hardest puncher that he had faced during his stellar career.