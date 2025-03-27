Mike Tyson emitted the impression that he despised every fighter he ever shared the ring with. However, he once claimed there was only one opponent he looked at with absolute detest.

“I never really hated anybody. I think I hate Tyrell Biggs,” Tyson remarked before their world title fight in 1987 at the Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. “I want to give him a lesson, I want to hurt him real bad.”

Prime Tyson had an intimidating presence that had certain fighters beaten before they had even stepped into the ring. Just two months prior to the fight, dubbed the “Clash for the Crown”, Tyson had secured victory over Tony Tucker to secure the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title in a 12-round unanimous decision, becoming the first heavyweight to own all three major belts – WBA, WBC, and IBF – at the same time.

This meant the bout against Biggs held greater significance, as it was Tyson's first title defence, and it was against the Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist, who he hated.