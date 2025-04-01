Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has forever been known for the ferocious power behind his punches, a fact that many of his 58 opponents would attest to. But he believes that one man took the blows better than anyone else.

After turning professional in 1985, aged just 18 years old, Tyson quickly made a name for himself, emerging victorious in 20 bouts just over a year after making his debut. His punching power, particularly in his left hook and right uppercut, proved a real problem for those who dared to meet him in the ring, with 12 of his first 20 opponents stopped in the first round.

His 20th fight against James Tillis was the first time Tyson went past the sixth round, winning via unanimous decision. At age 20, the American became the youngest heavyweight champion in history with his second-round TKO against Trevor Berbick to claim the WBC title. By 1987, he had unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and became the undisputed champion following his victories over James Smith and Tony Tucker.