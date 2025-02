Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers ever and the youngest heavyweight champion in history, has faced some of boxing's biggest names, but he says none stand out as much as Pinklon Thomas.

Despite having fought fellow legends such as Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis, Tyson says that Pinklon Thomas was his toughest opponent.

Mike Tyson Remembers Pinklon Thomas Fight

It was Thomas who Iron Mike named as his toughest opponent ever