Boxing legend Mike Tyson has named the one fighter from the sport’s current crop that he would be afraid to fight. “Iron Mike” poured praise on 28-year-old Arizona native David Benavidez and even called him “The Mexican Monster.”

Benavidez is the current WBA light heavyweight champion and also holds the record for being the youngest super middleweight champion in history, which he claimed by defeating David Lemieux by technical knockout in May 2022.

In an interview with ESNews in 2024, Tyson outlined how he would fancy Benavidez to come out on top against any of his fellow fighters in the boxing world at the moment, saying: “I like him against everybody. He’s so underrated but so over-polarised here. Listen, I’d be afraid to fight him too if I was in that division. No one even has a chance against him, and I’m talking facts."

David Benavidez's Boxing Career

There's a reason Mike Tyson has praised him so highly