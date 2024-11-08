Mike Tyson has revealed that he thought he was going to die when he suffered a mid-air medical emergency due to a stomach ulcer before his planned July bout with Jake Paul. The incident led to the postponement of that date, with the pair now set to do battle on the 15th of November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

One of the most legendary heavyweights of all-time, Tyson's ferocious tenacity and intimidating demeanor embodied his fighting style. This, paired with his 88% knockout percentage, meant that very few had the courage to get in the ring with him during his prime. However, despite those days being well behind him, with his last professional fight being in 2005, 'Iron Mike' has kept himself in incredible shape.

Nevertheless, the announcement of his bout with YouTuber-turned professional boxer Jake Paul gained plenty of criticism as many suggested that, irrespective of his previous accomplishments in the sport, Tyson's age would count against him. The 31-year age gap between the 27-year-old Paul and Tyson, who is 58, is the greatest gap in boxing history - and news of the veteran's health issues over the summer did nothing to persuade those who are against the fight to change their minds.

Close

Mike Tyson was Truly Scared When A Doctor Refused to Reassure him as he was Throwing Up Blood

'Iron Mike' realised something was badly wrong

The incident occurred towards the end of a flight from Miami to Los Angeles when he became violently ill. He recently relived the sobering experience as part of the second episode of Netflix's countdown series for the upcoming fight with Paul.

"Coming here [Los Angeles] from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and threw up blood. The next thing I know I'm on the floor, I was defecating tar. I came here [the hospital] and they found out I had a big ulcer - two-and-a-half inches - I was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying."

Tyson then shared the scariest part of the experience during an exchange with his doctor: "I asked the doctor if I was gonna die and she didn't say no. She just said we had options and that's when I got nervous."

The legendary heavyweight continued: "I don't want to die in the hospital bedroom, I want to die in the ring. You wouldn't believe what I endured from my ulcer". Forced to postpone his clash with Paul until November, Tyson was initially furious at having to start his training camp for the fight over again.

"I lost 26 pounds, can you imagine that? I was so p***ed off because I had peaked. I was good, talking s***, ready." However, in an October interview with the Daily Mail, Tyson took responsibility for the choices that had left him in that position, stating: "I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick." Now consuming a clean diet, 'Iron Mike' insists he is ready to roll back the years later this month.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 08/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson last won a fight back in February 2003 when he knocked out Clifford Etienne in the first round.

The bout had originally been expected to take place under exhibition rules. However, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation opted to sanction the bout as a full professional contest. There will be some adjustments made to account for the unique circumstances of the bout, though, with 14-oz gloves being used as opposed to the usual 10-oz and the contest consisting of eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute sessions.

Regardless of those particulars, the fight promises to be a spectacle like few before it as the world waits to see if Tyson can demonstrate that age is just a number or if 'The Problem Child' will prove the doubters wrong.