2025 looks set to be a great year for boxing as Turki Alalshikh is determined to get all the big fights that fight fans are clamouring for signed, sealed, and delivered. Last year saw huge fights such as Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua and two bouts between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, so if 2024 is anything to go by, this year should be a treat for boxing fans all around the world.

Out of all the fights which boxing fans want to see in 2025, the bout which is by far the most sought-after is the dream fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford which if recent reports are correct, could be close to being finalised to take place in September later this year at the 168-pound limit. Despite Canelo vs Crawford being an absolute dream for a large majority of boxing fans, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is seriously not in favour of the fight happening.

Mike Tyson Hates Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Super Fight

Despite being the most sought-after fight in boxing, Mike Tyson is not interested in seeing Canelo vs Crawford

Despite being on most fans' bucket lists of great fights, Mike Tyson is not a fan of the potential bout. Speaking on the 'It Is What It Is' podcast, the heavyweight veteran revealed that he thinks 168lbs will be too much weight for Crawford, and that it would impact his performance in the fight.

'Iron' shares the concerns of some fans in terms of the weight for Crawford, however, in his most recent fight where he moved up to light-middleweight, 'Bud' was up against a very good opponent in Madrimov who would give a tough test to any fighter alive so it may not be worth overanalysing Crawford's most recent performance.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford in the Process of Being Finalised

Reports suggest the fight could take place in September in Las Vegas

According to ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is in the process of being finalised.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's professional boxing records (as of 21/01/25) Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford Fights 66 41 Wins 62 41 Losses 2 0 Draws 2 0