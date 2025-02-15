Mike Tyson's people would have prevented him from fighting Jake Paul if they had his best interests at heart, according to pound-for-pound caliber fighter Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

'Tank' Davis returns to the boxing ring on Saturday, the 1st of March atop a Premier Boxing Champions card that takes place inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Davis fights Lamont Roach who travels to the lightweight division as a super featherweight world champion.

Ahead of his fight against Roach, Davis spent time speaking to Lil Yachty, and the pair were at odds over a few elements regarding the most-watched combat sports event of 2024.

Mike Tyson Shouldn't Have Been Allowed to Fight

Tyson even said he almost died earlier in the year