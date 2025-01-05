Nearly two months on from his in-ring return against Jake Paul, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson’s physical appearance looks very different now to what it did during the fight.

The 58-year-old returned to professional boxing in November to take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. It was Tyson’s first professional fight since his defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride way back in 2005. The loss to Paul meant it was the first time in the American's career that he had lost three consecutive fights. The first of which came against Danny Williams.

Mike Tyson Failed to Perform vs Jake Paul

Iron Mike's age was evident as he struggled to get going