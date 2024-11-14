The legendary 'Iron' Mike Tyson makes his return to professional boxing Friday against Jake Paul and, on Thursday, the two fighters took to the scales to weigh-in and make the bout official.

Despite Tyson being 31 years older than Paul, the former heavyweight world champion is arguably in better shape than 'The Problem Child' coming into the fight, as Paul has put on a lot of weight and has bulked up a significant amount since his last time in the ring against Mike Perry in July. Considering how slow he's looked on the pads, it raises questions as to whether his excess bulk will be to the detriment of his stamina.

At 58, Tyson is not coming into this fight built like a regular 58-year-old man as he is in phenomenal shape for his age. The physique that 'Iron' is currently working with is a contrast to the last time he weighed in for his last professional boxing bout, which came almost 20 years ago.

Mike Tyson's Physique Now Compared to his Last Professional Boxing Match is Insane

Tyson is more muscular than the last time he competed in professional boxing

As you can see from the images above, Mike Tyson is in absolutely insane shape for his fight against Jake Paul tomorrow night. A lot has been spoken about the age gap between Tyson and Paul and rightfully so, however, many fans and media members, after seeing the shape 'Iron' is in and how he has looked on the pads ahead of his return, have seemed to soften quite a lot of their damning opinions on the bout.

Mike Tyson's Professional Boxing Record (as of 14.11.24) 58 Fights 50 Wins 6 Losses By Knockout 44 5 By Decision 5 0 By Disqualification 1 1 No Contests 2

The last time Tyson competed in a professional boxing match was back in June 2005 when he was 38 years old and it is fair to say that almost 20 years on, he is in much better shape, which is very impressive. 'Iron' fought Irishman Kevin McBride in his final professional bout, and it is fair to say that he was not in the best shape for the fight.

Take a look at Tyson's physique when he fought McBride back in 2005 below:

As you can see from the image above, Tyson looked like he barely trained to fight McBride and that is most likely the case as he actually admitted in a documentary in 2008 that the only reason why he ever agreed to fight the Irishman was due to the payday, as his passion for the sport of boxing was pretty much gone.

Being in such incredible shape at 58 years old shows that he has trained hard for his fight against Jake Paul and after the images which have surfaced today, it seems a lot of people may be about to change their predictions for the bout.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul will mark the end of a 7,097-day absence from professional boxing for 'Iron.'

The event airs live on Netflix on Friday from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.