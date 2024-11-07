Mike Tyson's physique just days away from controversial Jake Paul fight is seriously eye-opening

With just over a week until the long-awaited bout between 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the world is eagerly awaiting the return of Tyson who, at 58 years old, has left the world worried about what could happen come fight night.

The Baddest Man on the Planet is unanimously known as being one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, but now late into his 50s, it appears that the worries of the world haven't affected Tyson's camp, as he displays a ripped figure that any boxer would be proud of, and reveals he fears that his alter ego may have returned.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Careers

It really is a veteran vs a rookie

Close

Mike Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6, with a jaw-dropping 44 knockout victories in that time. A boxer that, in his heyday, no one would've doubted, Tyson now has time working against him, and that has left the boxing world fearful about what could happen when he steps inside the ring with the Problem Child.

An opponent that, on paper, doesn't match up to the calibre of who Tyson was facing when he was an active competitor, Jake Paul still offers a big threat, with his 10-1 record speaking for itself, albeit some of those victories coming against questionable opponents.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 07/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul, who is just 27 years old, could be considered to be in his prime years, with this fight against Tyson appearing to follow a similar theme to the victories that proceed him; defeating combat stars of yesteryear. The intrigue for this bout, however, is that, despite Tyson's age, Paul hasn't faced someone who was as lethal as Tyson was, with the ever-present 'could he?' looming over this seemingly straightforward win for the Problem Child.

Mike Tyson's Physique Right Now

Iron Mike is looking in insane shape for the fight

In what is considered to be Jake Paul's crowning moment, it appears that Mike Tyson isn't taking this fight lightly, and is determined to prove the opinions around this fight wrong. A fight that could just be considered an easy payday for 'Iron' Mike, it is clear that he won't be taken a fool of come fight night, with his physique showing that of a man who wants to win.

In a photo that has amassed nearly 20 million views on X, Tyson sports an insane, ripped physique, a look that any active heavyweight would be proud of, let alone a 58-year-old inactive boxer. Clearly, having put in the work, Tyson has had plenty of time to earn this look, with this bout having been in the works since early 2024.

The photo is paired with a quote from Tyson, who reveals that he is worried that his alter-ego, 'Iron' Mike, has returned, a return that he never thought would happen: "Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break out in handcuffs. Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. I wish that guy died, but he’s here again."

The words of a man who means business, it will be 'Iron' Mike facing off against the Problem Child come the 15th of November, with all in attendance at AT&T Stadium, and those planning to watch on Netflix, eager for this bout to get underway.