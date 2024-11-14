In what will be his first professional bout in nearly two decades, Mike Tyson has all eyes on him, as the former world heavyweight champion is set to take on YouTuber, Jake Paul, in one of boxing's most controversial fights ever.

With the face-off having been completed, and the war of words behind them, Tyson is dialled in on victory, as he proved at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference where he snapped at a reporter who dared to suggest that he might lose.

'Iron' Mike is the betting underdog in the bout, thanks in no small part to the 31-year age gap between the two combatants. At 58 years old, Tyson is rapidly closing in on his 58th birthday, but was absolutely raging when asked how he would react to defeat against the 27-year-old Paul.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 14/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Mike Tyson was Furious About the Suggestion he Might Lose to Jake Paul

Sitting back in his chair, Tyson initially appeared relaxed as he was posed the question: "What would you lose if you lost this fight?". A question that received the response of "I'm not gonna lose" from Tyson, the heavyweight's tone showed that he was confused by the question.

As a chorus of cheers followed Tyson's response, the reporter came back for a second attempt, and appeared to double-down on her question, proposing a hypothetical situation in which Tyson could lose, but before she had the chance to finish, Tyson interrupted with:

"I'm not gonna lose, did you hear what I said?".

As another lofty chorus of cheers filled the press conference, Tyson's absolute refusal to even contemplate defeat shows just how seriously he is taking the fight. Suggestions that he has simply entered into the Netflix-streamed bout at AT&T Stadium appear well wide of the mark on this evidence.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout.

With many assuming that the fight will be a routine victory for Paul, Tyson has rubbished all the talk that the contest is a one-horse race, with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' displaying a physique that any competitor would be proud of. A boxer that is studied for his intensity, infamously known for biting off the ear of Evander Holyfield, it appears that Tyson is ready for battle, as he came to the press conference with an energy that would intimidate even the bravest of men.

While he may not be the fighter he was in his prime, Tyson is seemingly entering his showdown against Paul with the mindset that once made him one of the most feared fighters in the sport. With only 11 professional fights under his belt, Paul faces the biggest challenge of his career when he steps into the ring with Tyson.